Brazil registers more than 1,000 deaths from Covid again after more than 5 months – 04/02/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil has again recorded more than 1,000 deaths from Covid. This Friday (4), 1,074 lives were lost. It is the highest value since August 17 of last year, when records showed 1,137 deaths.

The country has not surpassed the level of 1,000 daily deaths since August 19, 2021 – 169 days ago, therefore.

This Friday, 219,298 cases of Covid were also recorded, the fifth highest value of the entire pandemic. The record in a single day occurred on Thursday (3), with 286,050 infections.

With updated data, Brazil has lost 631,069 lives and 26,319,033 people infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of deaths continues to grow and now stands at 732 deaths per day, up 160% from two weeks ago. It is the highest average since August 23 of last year, when it was 766 deaths per day.

The moving average of cases has also grown, from two weeks ago, and now stands at 182,696, an increase of 30%.

Evaldo Stanislau de Araújo, an infectious disease specialist at the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, believes that, in general, deaths are currently concentrated in people who are not vaccinated or who have an incomplete regimen.

In any case, even fully vaccinated, including with booster doses, they can die, although the probability of this happening is lower in relation to people without a vaccine. With the explosion of cases derived from the omicron variant, the increase in deaths from Covid was already expected, as experts warned.

Julio Croda, researcher at Fiocruz and president of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine, draws attention to the importance of a booster dose for people over 50 years of age or with comorbidities. But he also warns those who took the booster a long time ago, considering that data show that protection has waned over the months.

Infectologist Martha Romeiro, a member of the board of SBI (Sociedade Brasileira de Infectologia), says that the broader vaccination in the country is currently the differential in relation to other waves of Covid faced by the country, making the situation less critical.

“In the previous waves, there were many severe and serious cases, demanding a large number of ICU beds. With the ômicron, the need for hospitalization is less”, he says.

Even so, due to the large number of infections and, consequently, the greater need for beds (after there have been reductions across the country in the availability of medical support), health systems are already under pressure, once again.

This week, eight states and the Federal District recorded an occupancy of over 80% of ICU beds for patients with Covid.

In private hospitals, the national average of ward occupancy for patients with Covid reached 95% in the last week of January (from 22 to 28), according to a survey by Anahp (association of private hospitals). In ICUs dedicated to the disease, the rate was 85%.

Brazil registered 1,811,838 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Friday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 567,123 first doses and 184,252 second doses. 14,739 single doses and 1,045,724 booster doses were also recorded.

Rondônia had a negative record of second doses (-10,799).

In all, 166,598,264 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 146,108,954 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizer. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s Covid vaccine, there are already 150,824,709 people with both doses or with one dose of Janssen vaccine.

Thus, the country already has 77.55% of the population with the 1st dose and 70.21% of Brazilians with both doses or with one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 102.98% and 93.23%​.

​Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

