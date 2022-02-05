Brazilian is expelled from the Vatican for wearing ‘inappropriate clothing’ | Behavior

The Brazilian Julia Vieira vented in an interview with PAGE NOT FOUND about an episode she experienced last Sunday (30/1). While at the Vatican, Juju, as she is better known, claimed to have been approached by a man “from the Vatican”, who had thrown her out of St. Peter’s Basilica.
“I was not prevented from entering. A man in his 50s approached me inside the Vatican and said in Italian, which I understand well, that this is a place for prayer, a place for worship, for Mass and I wasn’t dressed properly,” said the businesswoman and travel influencer.
Juju stated that the man who approached her was a Vatican employee, showing a badge.
“My outfit was appropriate. It was a blazer dress. A winter outfit. It’s normal in Europe with ankle boots. It wasn’t my fault, it was the fault of people who are fanatical about religion”, defended the paulista de Santos. , who says she is Catholic and attends Mass.
“When I can’t go, I light at least one candle,” he said.
“I felt empty, I was in shock. It wasn’t something I expected. When something happens to me, I don’t react. You know when you don’t believe what’s happening?”, she added, who expressed the desire to never go back. to the Vatican.
On Instagram, Juju made a video recounting the episode:
“I went to the Vatican and like everyone else I started taking photos. I started making videos like every tourist who enters the Vatican, who looks at everything, wants to walk through everything. A gentleman arrived, a man who works at the Vatican. people who were working there too. I saw a kind of strange movement towards my side. I was embarrassed, because there were people close to him who heard this: that I wasn’t dressed (properly). So he invited me to leave. In other words: he kicked me out of the Vatican, right? He kicked me out. This gentleman came close to me and said: that is a place to pray, a place to worship, to have mass and I was not appropriate. Vatican. If you pull the camera, you can see him coming up to me and saying all this.”