Brazilian is expelled from the Vatican for wearing ‘inappropriate clothing’ | Behavior

Personal archive Julia Vieira was expelled from the Vatican because of her clothes

The Brazilian Julia Vieira vented in an interview with PAGE NOT FOUND about an episode she experienced last Sunday (30/1). While at the Vatican, Juju, as she is better known, claimed to have been approached by a man “from the Vatican”, who had thrown her out of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“I was not prevented from entering. A man in his 50s approached me inside the Vatican and said in Italian, which I understand well, that this is a place for prayer, a place for worship, for Mass and I wasn’t dressed properly,” said the businesswoman and travel influencer.

Juju stated that the man who approached her was a Vatican employee, showing a badge.

“My outfit was appropriate. It was a blazer dress. A winter outfit. It’s normal in Europe with ankle boots. It wasn’t my fault, it was the fault of people who are fanatical about religion”, defended the paulista de Santos. , who says she is Catholic and attends Mass.

“When I can’t go, I light at least one candle,” he said.

“I felt empty, I was in shock. It wasn’t something I expected. When something happens to me, I don’t react. You know when you don’t believe what’s happening?”, she added, who expressed the desire to never go back. to the Vatican.

On Instagram, Juju made a video recounting the episode:

“I went to the Vatican and like everyone else I started taking photos. I started making videos like every tourist who enters the Vatican, who looks at everything, wants to walk through everything. A gentleman arrived, a man who works at the Vatican. people who were working there too. I saw a kind of strange movement towards my side. I was embarrassed, because there were people close to him who heard this: that I wasn’t dressed (properly). So he invited me to leave. In other words: he kicked me out of the Vatican, right? He kicked me out. This gentleman came close to me and said: that is a place to pray, a place to worship, to have mass and I was not appropriate. Vatican. If you pull the camera, you can see him coming up to me and saying all this.”