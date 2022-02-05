Brazilian loses BRL 22 billion and is no longer the richest in the country

posted on 04/02/2022 11:16



(credit: Roslan Rahman/AFP)

Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, lost his post as the richest Brazilian after the fall in shares of Meta, the new name of Facebook. The Brazilian lost around BRL 22 billion this Thursday (3/2), and now his equity is around BRL 70 billion.

With this drop, the position of the richest Brazilian goes back to businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, owner of Ambev, with a fortune valued at R$ 85.08 billion. The information is from the magazine’s real-time ranking Forbes.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also affected. He lost US$ 29 billion (about R$ 153 billion) and left the ranking of the 10 richest in the world.

On Thursday, Meta lost $237 billion in market value after the company’s shares plunged 26%. This was the biggest one-day drop for a listed company in the United States.

The fall came a day after the announcement that, for the first time, the company had lost active users since its launch in 2004. There were about 500 thousand fewer active users around the world in the last quarter of 2021.

Mark Zuckerberg attributed the drop to stiff competition, citing Chinese social network TikTok. “People have a lot of choices about how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly. Which is why our focus on Reels is so important in the long run,” he said in a statement.



