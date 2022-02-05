C6 Bank reduces annual maintenance fee for the Global Investments Account

THE C6 Bank reduced the annual maintenance fee for the Global Investments Account to US$120. The investment account was launched in April of last year and was previously charged an annual maintenance fee of $500.

With the reduction, more investors will be able to have access to a variety of assets in the international market. “We want to give the opportunity of international diversification to an audience that did not have this option”says Igor Rongel, head of investments at C6 Bank.

About Global Investments Account

Launched in April 2021, the investment platform hitherto unheard of in Brazil was designed especially for an audience with greater investment capacity and more risk tolerance. With it, it is possible to invest in more sophisticated fixed income products, such as bonds, and in foreign funds. The account, with a balance in dollars, is headquartered at the C6 Bank branch in the Cayman Islands.

The platform has around 150 mutual funds, with minimum investments starting at US$1,000, and hedge funds, in which the minimum investment is US$25,000. To access mutual funds, you must open an international account at C6 Bank and remittance in dollars. The first minimum remittance to the Global Investment Account is US$10,000. The following can be made from US$1,000.

The possibility of diversification offered by the account has attracted Brazilian investors, since investing the funds in assets from other parts of the world is a way of protecting the portfolio from uncertainties in the domestic economy and from volatilities in the Brazilian market.

According to C6, the process is simpler and more advantageous than the options available in the Brazilian market for those who want to invest abroad. Before the C6 Bank Global Investment Account, it was necessary to open an account with a foreign brokerage or bank to have access to this type of international assets. Even in the private banking segment, access to hedge funds is restricted, as they are funds with few funding windows and limited focus on retail customers.

For the customer to have access to all account options, in addition to the annual fee, which is now US$ 120, a fee of 0.1% to 0.6% is charged on the amount sent to the account abroad. In the case of funds, there is also a transaction cost, which is $28 to invest or redeem.

What did you think of the news? For more information on the C6 Bank Global Investment Account click here.