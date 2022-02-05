Caixa launches credit that allows truck drivers to anticipate freight | Economy

Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

Caixa Econômica Federal announced this Friday (4) the launch of a line of credit that will allow truck drivers to receive freight payments in advance. The funds will be deposited directly into the self-employed account with up to 120 days in advance. The interest rate will start at 1.99% per month.

In practice, when hiring the so-called Giro Caixa Transportes, the truck driver will have to pay the freight faster. However, the amount will be lower due to discounts to cover the interest charged by the bank. The self-employed person will receive cash in cash by crediting an account at Caixa, including the digital savings account, which is operated through the Caixa Tem app.

According to the bank, freight can be anticipated and registered in the Treasury Department system from the issuance of the Electronic Fiscal Manifesto (MDF-e), a document that stores information about the cargo and those responsible for transport.

Cargo transport companies that hire a term freight service can ask Caixa to advance their payment directly to the autonomous carrier. For this, they must request the authorization of the limit in any agency, through credit evaluation. After the limit is made available, the operation is carried out digitally by the bank’s financial manager.

