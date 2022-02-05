Caixa Tem offers up to R$ 1 thousand directly through the app. Who can withdraw?

THE box has offers a good solution for those who need quick credit to solve personal or business problems. The Caixa Econômica Federal application has two loan options with release of up to BRL 1,000 direct by cell phone.

For those who are not yet a customer, just open a digital savings account in just a few minutes and request the money. Order review takes up to 10 days to complete.

Terms, terms and fees

The product is divided into two modalities, both with interest rates of 3.99% per month and payment term of up to 24 months. See more details:

Caixa Tem Personal Credit: granting loans to pay personal expenses, such as bills and bank slips.

Caixa Tem Credit for Your Business: releasing money to invest in your business, such as paying suppliers, paying bills and buying raw materials or inputs.

Hiring

As mentioned, those who are already a Caixa Tem customer only have to access the application and click on the “Crédito Caixa Tem” option. Those who do not yet have an account need to download the tool, available for Android and iOS.

It is possible to simulate the loan before closing the contract. If approved, the consumer receives the requested money within one hour.