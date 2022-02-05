Caixa Tem releases amounts of up to R$1,000 in the application

THE box has is slowly becoming a digital bank. Every day the application launches a new feature to make life easier for citizens, highlighting the new line of credit that can be contracted with just a few clicks on the cell phone.

The loan can have a maximum value of R$ 1,000. However, to hire it it is necessary for the user to update their data in the application. Those who are not yet a customer can open an account by downloading the box has.

Loan from Caixa Tem

Users can choose between two types of credit, one for personal use and the other for small business.

Credit Caixa Has Personnel

The application allows citizens to take out a loan of up to R$1,000 to pay bills, debts, or for other personal reasons. This line of credit is exclusively dedicated to individuals.

Caixa has credit for your business

Citizens who own a business can apply for this type of credit. It is intended exclusively for the enterprise, and can be used to pay inventory, capital, suppliers, rent, among other debts.

contracting the loan

To contract one of the credit modalities, the customer must access the box has. If you already have an account, just enter the platform normally, but in the case of those who do not yet have an account, it will be necessary to create one.

When accessing the application, go to the “Credit Caixa Tem” option. Then, a simulation will be performed so that all conditions are analyzed. If everything is ok, just accept the terms and apply for the loan.

Once this is done, it will be necessary to wait for the evaluation of the Caixa, which has a period of up to 10 days after the request. When completed and approved, the requested amount will be deposited in up to 1 hour in the digital account.

It is worth mentioning that the interest rate for both credit lines is 3.99% per month. The amount is fixed regardless of the requested term and the purpose of the loan.