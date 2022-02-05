Can Neymar still be the best in the world at 30? See who got the feat for the 1st time after ‘thirty’

In the year of the World Cup, PSG striker runs to return to play after an ankle injury, which took him off the pitch for more than two months

THE greatest player that Brazil has produced in recent years turns 30 this Saturday (5). Recovering from an ankle injury that took him off the pitch for the past two months, Neymar reaches three decades of life still without playing in 2022.

In the year of one more world Cupin which he is once again the hope of the sixth Brazilian, Neymar has the challenge of leading the PSG in the decisive straight of the season and also raise the level to, who knows, fight for the individual trophy that he lacks: the best player in the world award.

The striker, for some, has no more chance of fighting for the post, having already lived the peak of his career. For others, a year of focus and almost exclusive dedication to football is enough for Neymar to reach the desired goal. But what does history show?

Since 1991, when the trophy for the best in the world was created to compete with the magazine’s Golden Ball France Football, 31 awards were distributed. Nine players were 30 years old or olderincluding the winners in the last six years.

just that only four achieved what Neymar wants: win the award for the first time at least 30 years old. They were: Lothar Matthäus (1991), Fabio Cannavaro (2006), Luka Modric (2018) and Robert Lewandowski (2020).

The German Matthäus was the first player awarded in FIFA historyin 1991. At the age of 30, he had won the World Cup for his country the year before and was the star of Inter Milanwho won the UEFA Cup, currently Europa Leaguein the 1990/91 season.

A long time later, in 2006, Cannavaro won the statuette after a Exquisite Cup for Italy, in which he was captain of the fourth championship from the country. The defender, then 33 years old, had played for Juventusbut was already a player Real Madrid when taking home the prize.

The next best thirtysomething in the world was Modric. World runner-up for Croatia, shirt 10 came from impressive seasons for Real Madrid, with the right to the third championship of the Champions League. The conquest, at the time, was highly questioned by people who didn’t see the 33-year-old midfielder as the best planet player.

Almost after that, in 2020, it was Lewandowski’s turn, aged 32, to join the group. For that, the Pole needed an incredible season at Bayern Munchenin which he won the Triple Crown (Champions, Bundesliga and German Cup) and noted 41 goals during campaigns. He would still reprise the feat the following year.

It is worth remembering other players over 30 who won the FIFA award: Zinedine Zidane (2003), Cristiano Ronaldo (2016 and 2017) and Lionel Messi (2019), but the trio had already been elected before, when they were younger. Something Neymar hasn’t achieved so far.

In professional football since 2009, Neymar adds 408 goals and 224 assists with the shirts saints, barcelonaPSG and Brazilian Team, counting only official games and competitions. The Brazilian star also boasts 26 titles on his resume, including CONMEBOL Libertadores and the Champions.

His contract with Paris runs until June 2025, when he will be 33 years old, an age at which most Brazilian stars were already experiencing an evident technical decline. Will there be time for the ace to be consecrated with the award for the best in the world? Only he can say. And earn it.

See the FIFA award winners and the age when they were elected:

2021: Robert Lewandowski, 33 years old

2020: Robert Lewandowski, 32 years old

2019: Lionel Messi, 32 years old

2018: Luka Modric, 33 years old

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo, 32 years old

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo, 31 years old

2015: Lionel Messi, 28 years old

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo, 29 years old

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo, 28 years old

2012: Messi, 25 years old

2011: Lionel Messi, 24 years old

2010: Lionel Messi, 23 years old

2009: Lionel Messi, 22 years old

2008: Cristiano Ronaldo, 23 years old

2007: Kaka, 25 years old

2006: Fabio Cannavaro, 33 years old

2005: Ronaldinho, 25 years old

2004: Ronaldinho, 24 years old

2003: Zinedine Zidane, 31 years old

2002: Ronaldo, 26 years old

2001: Luis Figo, 29 years old

2000: Zinedine Zidane, 28 years old

1999: Rivaldo, 27 years old

1998: Zinedine Zidane, 26 years old

1997: Ronaldo, 21 years old

1996: Ronaldo, 20 years old

1995: George Weah, 29 years old

1994: Romario, 28 years old

1993: Roberto Baggio, 26 years old

1992: Marco Van Basten, 28 years old

1991: Lothar Matthäus, 30 years old