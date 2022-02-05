Capcom and Nexon receive investment from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia used the country’s Public Investment Fund to acquire 5% of shares in Capcom and Nexon, a South Korean publisher focused on online games. The value of the transaction was not officially disclosed, but according to Bloomberg, the price exceeded the amount of US$ 1 billion.

This is not the country’s first foray into the gaming sector. In 2021, over $3 billion was earmarked for stakes from Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, and Activision Blizzard. Also through the FIP money, it was $1.4 billion for Activision, $1.1 billion for EA and $826 million for Take-Two.

Mohammed bin Salman, the prince of Saudi Arabia, also made a similar move for the MiSK Foundation, his subsidiary charity. 1/3 of SNK Corporation was acquired, and the stake could increase to 51% in the future.

Capcom Updated Resident Evil Village Sales Number: 5.7 Million Copies

Capcom has released the latest Resident Evil Village sales figures. The report for the third quarter — September to December — of fiscal year 2021, showed a performance of 5.7 million copies sold. More information about Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 7 has also been released.

The publisher’s most successful franchise has been Monster Hunter World, with 17.8 million units. Check out the rest by clicking here!

