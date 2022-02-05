Cássio, Cantillo and Willian reinforce Corinthians against Ituano; see the related list | Corinthians

Goalkeeper Cássio, midfielder Cantillo and midfielder Willian are available for the commitment in the interior of São Paulo. The Colombian was even registered this Saturday in the Paulistão list.

Cássio has recovered from the Covid isolation period and should return to the starting lineup. Cantillo, on the other hand, was with the Colombian national team at Data Fifa and also has a chance to appear among the 11.

Willian, who was preserved in front of Santo André and Santos, worked physically in the last few days and is again at the disposal of the coaching staff.

The confrontation against Ituano will be the first of the team also without Gabriel. The midfielder signed a contract with Internacional and is already off the list of related players. Goalkeeper Ivan, introduced this week, is still not going to the game.

Timão, which has four points in three rounds, will be led by assistant Fernando Lázaro this Sunday.

