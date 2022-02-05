Ceará may have 27 thousand new cases of cancer per year; know the main types and how to prevent – Ceará

The diagnosis of cancer frightens and often creates a countdown in the patient’s head. In Ceará alone, about 27 thousand new cases of the disease can be diagnosed each year, in the triennium 2020-2022, according to estimates by the National Cancer Institute (Inca). This February 4th, which commemorates World Cancer Day, doctors remind us that it is possible to prevent the disease.

According to the entity, the term covers more than 100 types of malignant diseases in which the disordered growth of cells occurs, which tend to be very aggressive and uncontrollable, forming tumors capable of spreading to other regions of the body.

Cancer surveillance can help managers to monitor and organize prevention and control actions. For Ceará, the Institute estimates the occurrence of several types of the disease, with non-melanoma skin being the most common:

Women are expected to account for a little more than half (52%) of these numbers, with around 14,000 cases, driven mainly by the breast and cervical cancer. Men represent 48%, with 13 thousand, the majority for prostate cancer.

The survey also makes the projection by capital. Fortaleza may account for 30% of new cases in Ceará, with around 8,000 records each year.

Oncologist Roberto Furlani, a member of the Cearense Medical Association (AMC), believes that the projections do reflect the reality of the oncological scenario in the country, but under “normal” conditions. On the other hand, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a “huge deficit in diagnosis and treatment” of neoplasms.

“Patients stopped performing tests even in situations of strong suspicion. In addition, numerous surgical procedures were suspended, which contributed to possible underreporting of cases. Only after the normalization of procedures can the scenario be evaluated with certainty”, he perceives.

Adriano Veras, an oncologist at the Ceará Cancer Prevention Institute (IPC), a unit of the State Health Department (Sesa) that serves mainly women, agrees that the pandemic period has hampered access to early diagnoses, ideal for curing disease.

“Women did not have access to preventive examinations at health posts, and screening programs were paralyzed. Now many are returning already in a serious stage; this makes healing difficult and can lead to death because we did not have the opportunity to treat”, he laments.

Origin and warning signs

According to Roberto Furlani, in general, the origin of cancer is more importantly linked (90%) to sporadic/environmental factors, while the genetic influence represents about 10%. Among the associated factors are:

Lifestyle: smoking, alcohol use, environmental pollution, unprotected sun exposure, obesity and sedentary lifestyle and some oncogenic viruses and bacteria, among others;

Environment: as a local specificity of Ceará, there is a high incidence of solar radiation, contributing to skin neoplasms.

Furlani also has several warning signs that indicate seeking medical assistance:

presence of blood in the stool;

unexplained changes in bowel habits;

abnormal vaginal bleeding;

unintentional weight loss;

fatigue, appearance of lumps in the neck/armpits/inguinal region;

persistent cough with the presence of blood;

shortness of breathe;

increase in abdominal volume.

overcoming the disease

The signs were not so clear for housewife Socorro Cavalcante, 46, in December 2019. Even today cured from breast cancer invasive grade 3, she vividly recalls the shock of the news.

“I didn’t even go to get the biopsy result, I already looked it up on the internet. I yelled “What now?” and then I was paralyzed for about 30 minutes. But then I thought that, thank God, I managed to find out soon, and I know there’s a cure. The other day, I woke up with another head,” she says.

For Socorro, facing the disease requires positive mood and mindset to face round after round of chemotherapy and, as in her case, surgery. “It wasn’t easy because of his aggressiveness, but with the chemo alone, my nodule reduced in size by ten times, I couldn’t even feel it anymore”, she explains.

Subtitle: Currently, Socorro is dedicated to cycling and other physical and mental well-being practices. Photograph: Personal archive

People always ask me what it was like to be bald. For me, it was normal. She wore no wig or scarf. I shaved ahead of time, after the first chemotherapy, and I thought I was beautiful. So it was like this: I took it very well, very lightly, because I wanted people to see me with the same joy as before.

After healing, she perceives herself as a new woman. She became part of a cycling group that leaves from Fortaleza to Caucaia, several times a week, and is also dedicated to studying for public competitions, because she doesn’t want to be limited by age.

The doctor Adriano Veras emphasizes several advances in medicine, since the last century, which abolished surgical mutilations related to breast cancer. “Today, cancer is no longer a fatal disease but a treatable one. Diagnosis and treatment are more efficient and, if done early, have better consequences,” he says.

How to prevent cancer?

In this year’s awareness campaign, Inca warns that the lack of equity in access to prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases can cost many lives, because income, education, place of residence and discrimination (by ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation , age, disability and lifestyle) “can negatively affect care”, he points out.

Oncologist Roberto Furlani points out that the main strategy is prevention, based on changes in lifestyle habits that are known to be related to a higher risk of cancer.

“It is always time to stop smoking and drinking, start physical activity, change nutritional habits, take the indicated vaccines and have the greatest weapon in this war: information. Even when the disease is established, early diagnosis and access to specialists and appropriate treatments can offer a cure.”

Adriano Veras adds that primary prevention is available to anyone, eliminating three major factors for the development of cancer: alcoholism, smoking and obesity. For this, it is necessary to promote a behavioral change based on a healthy diet with the practice of physical activities.