Ceará will not have an optional point at Carnival, announces Camilo Santana – Ceará

Ceará will not have an optional point during the Carnival this year, as announced by the governor Camilo Santana on social networks this Friday (4). The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee that deliberates on the decrees related to the pandemic, which defined measures to avoid agglomerations during this period.

In addition to the optional point, other points were defined for the carnival. Among them, the recommendation that educational, commerce, services and industry institutions operate normally.

Below are the recommendations cited by the governor:

There will be no optional point granted by public entities and bodies;

Recommendation to educational institutions so that they function normally;

Recommendation to the competent representative bodies for the opening of commerce, services and industry;

Recommendation, also, of the compensation, in a future date, of the days worked in that period.

events

Also according to Camilo’s announcement, the capacity for events throughout Ceará remains the same. Currently, events with 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors are allowed.

In these cases, health protocols and proof of vaccination against Covid-19 are required. In addition, inspection, according to the governor, should be strengthened this coming month.

For congresses, seminars and other non-festive corporate events, the capacity will be expanded to 1,500 people indoors and 3,000 outdoors.

Classes during Carnival

With Carnival already canceled in the State, the Government of Ceará recommends, in a new decree that will be published until this Saturday (5), that educational institutions operate normally in the period that would be festive.

Asked about the recommendation, Airton de Almeida, president of the Union of Private Teaching Establishments of Ceará (Sinepe-CE)informed that the entity will still evaluate the decree.