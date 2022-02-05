Check out the BBB 22’s ‘Game of Privileges’ Angel Proof | real time

In the external area of the BBB 22 house, the confined begin to play Angel Trial ‘Game of Privileges’ of the week.
The brothers play in the following order: Tiago Abravanel (1), Pedro Scooby (2), Linn da Quebrada (3), Brunna Gonçalves (4), Eslovênia (5), Bárbara (6), Vinicius (7), Natália (8 ), Laís (9), Jessilane (10), Eliezer (11), Douglas Silva (12), Naiara Azevedo (13), Paulo André (14), Maria (15), Lucas (17), Arthur Aguiar (17) .
“The Prova do Anjo is the ‘Game of Privileges’, each one starts the game with 3 privileges: money (which is 5 thousand reais), pampering (pizza and ice cream) and power (vote weight 2 in the formation of Paredão). Following the order drawn, each one will remove one of an opponent’s privileges and put it on the bonfire. The last one left with some privilege is the new Angel of the BBB and take whatever privilege you have left. The first one to lose all 3 privileges is eliminated and goes straight to the Monster. The dynamic goes as follows: at my command, go to the bonfire, announce the name of the chosen opponent, go to his bench, announce the chosen privilege and incinerate”.
Tiago Abravanel treats Lucas
Pedro Scooby treats Maria
Linn da Quebrada takes power from Pedro Scooby
Brunna Gonçalves treats Arthur.
Slovenia spoils Douglas.
Barbara takes power from Douglas.
Vinícius takes power from Arthur Aguiar.
Natalia treats Paulo André.
Laís takes money from Arthur.
Arthur is the first Eliminated of the Trial of the Angel and is straight in the Monster.
Jessilane takes money from Douglas Silva.
Douglas Silva is eliminated from the Angel Trial.
Eliezer treats Natalia.
Naiara Azevedo treats Slovenia.
Paulo André takes money from Natalia.
Maria takes power from Tiago Abravanel.
Lucas treats Tiago Abravanel.
Tiago Abravanel takes power from Maria.
Pedro Scooby treats Linn da Quebrada.
Linn da Quebrada takes money from Pedro Scooby.
Brunna Gonçalves takes power from Natalia.
Natalia is eliminated from the Angel Trial.
Slovenia takes power from Jessilane.
Barbara treats Pedro Scooby.
Pedro Scooby is eliminated from the Angel Trial.
Vinícius treats Naiara Azevedo.
Laís takes power from Naiara Azevedo.
Jessilane takes power from Slovenia.
Eliezer takes money from Naiara Azevedo.
Naiara Azevedo is eliminated from the Angel Trial.
Paulo André takes money from Maria.
Maria is eliminated from the Angel Trial.
Lucas takes money from Tiago Abravanel.
Tiago Abravanel is eliminated from the Angel Trial.
Linn da Quebrada takes money from Slovenia.
Slovenia is eliminated from the Angel Trial.
Brunna Gonçalves takes money from Paulo André.
Barbara gets a treat from Brunna Gonçalves.
Vinicius takes money from Lucas.
Laís takes money from Linn da Quebrada.
Jessilane takes power from Paulo André.
Paulo André is eliminated from the Angel Trial.
Eliezer treats Jessilane.
Lucas treats Vinícius.
Linn da Quebrada treats Barbara.
Brunna Gonçalves treats Eliezer.
Barbara treats Linn da Quebrada.
Brunna Gonçalves treats Eliezer.
Barbara takes power from Linn da Quebrada.
Linn da Quebrada is eliminated from the Trial of the Angel.
Vinicius takes power from Lucas.
Lucas is eliminated from the Trial of the Angel.
Laís takes money from Jessilane.
Jessilane is eliminated from the Trial of the Angel.
Eliezer treats Laís.
Brunna Gonçalves takes money from Eliezer.
Barbara takes power from Brunna Gonçalves.
Vinícius takes money from Brunna Gonçalves.
Brunna Gonçalves is eliminated from the Angel Trial.
Laís takes power from Eliezer.
Eliezer is eliminated from the Trial of the Angel.
Barbara takes power from Laís.
Vinícius takes money from Laís.
Laís is eliminated from the Angel Trial.
Barbara takes power from Vinicius.
Vinicius takes power from Barbara.
Barbara takes money from Vinicius.
