Check out the BBB 22’s ‘Game of Privileges’ Angel Proof | real time

“The Prova do Anjo is the ‘Game of Privileges’, each one starts the game with 3 privileges: money (which is 5 thousand reais), pampering (pizza and ice cream) and power (vote weight 2 in the formation of Paredão). Following the order drawn, each one will remove one of an opponent’s privileges and put it on the bonfire. The last one left with some privilege is the new Angel of the BBB and take whatever privilege you have left. The first one to lose all 3 privileges is eliminated and goes straight to the Monster. The dynamic goes as follows: at my command, go to the bonfire, announce the name of the chosen opponent, go to his bench, announce the chosen privilege and incinerate”.