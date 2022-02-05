Check out the glass house editions

Globo reported tonight the return of the glass house on “BBB 22”, with two new participants in the reality. Mayra Cardi, Arthur Aguiar’s wife who is on “BBB 22”, was even one of the first participants of the “glass house” in the year that “BBB” brought the news to reality.

Also known as “bubble”, the area works as an extension of the confinement and has already been used in previous editions, the first being in 2009, another in 2011, another one in 2013 and the last one in 2020.

Check out what happened there:

“BBB 9”

In the edition that debuted the novelty, four participants competed for the spot for “BBB 9” in a glass house set up in a mall in Rio de Janeiro.

Emanuel, Josiane, Maíra Britto and Daniel were confined there. In a popular vote, Josiane and Emanuel won and entered the house.

A month later, another glass house appeared, this time with Maíra Cardi and André. The duo also passed a popular vote, which decided they could enter the race.

Max Porto was the winner of the edition.

The ‘BBB 9’ debuted the Glass House Image: Reproduction/Fabricio Mota/Globo

“BBB 11”

Two years after its debut, the glass house returned in the edition of “BBB 11”. With a month into the program, all contestants who had been eliminated were given a second chance.

A large room with transparent walls was set up in a shopping mall in Rio de Janeiro. Ariadna, Maurício, Igor, Rodrigo and Michelly were confined for three days.

Maurício, the Mau Mau, was chosen by the public to return to the house. Maria was the winner of the edition.

Eliminated from BBB 11 enter the glass house in a mall in Rio Image: André Durão/UOL

“BBB 13”

In the “BBB 13” edition, six participants were confined to a mall in São Paulo.

André, Samara, Bernardo, Kelly, Marcello and Kamilla were chosen to try to enter the dispute for R$ 1.5 million. Marcello and Kamilla were chosen by the public to enter the program.

On the occasion, after the entry of the duo, Kléber Bambam, winner of the “BBB 1”, withdrew from the competition, giving way to Yuri of the “BBB 12”.

Fernanda Keulla won the edition.

Six participants were confined to the glass house on ‘BBB 13’ Image: Playback/Youtube

“BBB 20”

The last glass house took place in the 2020 edition. Model Ivy, teacher Renata, musician Caon and actor Daniel were the four participants selected for the house.

The quartet was confined to Via Parque Shopping, in Barra da Tijuca, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro.

Ivy and Daniel were chosen by the public to compete for the R$ 1.5 million. The duo entered with various external information, passed on to the participants, changing the course of the game.

In the “BBB 20” edition, Thelma de Assis was the winner.

BBB 20: Ivy, Caon, Renata and Daniel dance funk at Casa de Vidro Image: Reproduction/Globo