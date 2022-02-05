Check the results of Quina 5772 and Lotofácil 2440 this Friday (4/2)

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Quina 5772 and Lotofácil 2440 this Friday (4/2)

posted on 04/02/2022 20:00

(credit: reproduction)


(credit: reproduction)

On Friday night (2/4), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5772 contests; Lotofácil’s 2440; the 2271 of Lotomania and the 204 of the Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-04-05-06-08-09-11-14-16-18-20-22-21-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 600 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: two
Column 2: 6
Column 3: 5
Column 4: 1
Column 5: two
Column 6: 3
Column 7: two

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.9 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 07-10-11-18-27-32-33-37-43-48-57-62-65-68-74-76-77-82-93-99.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 30-49-61-75-79.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

