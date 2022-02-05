Chelsea signs ex-Flamengo for the Club World Cup; see the full list

With the presence of Brazilian Kenedy, Chelsea announced this Saturday (05) the 23 entries for the FIFA Club World Cup

THE Chelsea defined the players who will travel to the United Arab Emirates looking for the first title of the blues in FIFA Club World Cup. The entity confirmed this Saturday (05) the enrolled by the English for the competition.

Among the 23 listed for the tournament is the Brazilian KennedyexFlamengowho returned to the London club after the injury to Ben Chilwell.

The delegation leaves for Abu Dhabi this Saturday (05), right after the match against Plymouth Argyleat Stamford Bridge, by the England Cup. The right embezzlement is coach Thomas Tuchel, who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the London team, the German is complying with an isolation protocol, but the coach is expected to travel in the middle of next week to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, where the team will play in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals.

As well as the palm treesthe Blues only make their debut in the Club World Cup in the semifinals, and are still waiting for the definition of the opponent, who will come out of the confrontation between Al-Hilal and Al-Jazeera.

The London team will take to the field for the tournament next Wednesday (09).

See the full list of Chelsea for the Club World Cup:

1 – Kepa Arrizabalaga

2 – Antonio Rudiger

3 – Marcos Alonso

4 – Andreas Christensen

5 – Jorginho

6 – Thiago Silva

7 – N’Golo Kante

8 – Mateo Kovacić

9 – Romelu Lukaku

10 – Christian Pulisic

11 – Timo Werner

13 – Marcus Bettinelli

14 – Trevoh Chalobah

16 – Édouard Mendy

17 – Saúl Ñíguez

18 – Ross Barkley

19 – Mason Mount

20 – Callum Hudson-Odoi

22 – Hakim Ziyech

28 – César Azpilicueta

29 – Kai Havertz

31 – Malang Sarr

33 – Kennedy