Children from 3 years old can be vaccinated against covid-19 in Cariacica on Sunday





the residents of caress will have the opportunity to vaccinate children from 3 years old on next Sunday (06). It is about Curumim Project, a study carried out by researchers from the Cassiano Antônio Moraes University Hospital/Federal University of Espírito Santo (Hucam/Ufes), with support from Fiocruz/Instituto René Rachou and Butantan.

In the project, children will receive two doses of the vaccine against covid-19 with the immunizers Coronavac or Pfizer. The initiative has the support of the Municipal Health Department of Cariacica (Semus).

will be 200 vacancies available to vaccinate children in Cariacica, and the task force takes place at the Santa Fé Health Unit, located at Rua Padre Pio, 19, Morada de Santa Fé, from 8 am to 2 pm. But is need to schedule and sign up before on the website curumim.es.gov.br/cidadao. Registration is now open.

In addition to the benefit of vaccination against covid-19 in participants and monitoring by specialists with exams, the study aims to verify the effectiveness of the Coronavac vaccine, its ability to produce defense in children and adolescents. This research is important to incorporate Coronavac as an option in the vaccine schedule for children in Brazil.

How to register the child

1. Registration of the person in charge

enter the site curumim.es.gov.br/cidadao. Click on the “Participant” button, inform the responsible person’s CPF and fill in the registration data.

2. Dependent Registration

After registering the parent and entering the platform, select the “Dependents” option to register the child. It is possible to register one or more children in this step.

3. Scheduling

With the child registered on the platform, select the “Schedule for Dependent” option on the “Schedules” tab. Click on the child’s name and select the most appropriate date and time. Do this step again if you want to schedule for more than one child.

4. Confirmation