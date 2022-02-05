China and Russia agree ‘no limits’ and declare opposition to ‘any NATO expansion’

The statement comes amid an escalation of tensions between the Kremlin and Western countries, which have vowed to respond if Putin invades Ukraine.

It is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that Xi Jinping has met face-to-face with a foreign leader.



the president of China, Xi Jinpingreceived, this Friday, 4, in Beijing, its counterpart in Russia, Vladimir Putin, and declared that both countries will support each other firmly in “safeguarding their main interests”. The statement comes amid an escalation of tensions between the Kremlin and Western countries, which have vowed to respond if Russia invades. Ukraine. Putin sent a troop to the border after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato) increase activities on Ukrainian territory. Without directly citing the conflict, the leaders expressed opposition “to any future expansion of NATO”. “Russia and China oppose attempts by external forces to undermine security and stability in their common adjacent regions,” reads a joint statement released by the Kremlin.

without mentioning the United States, countries stated that “some minority actors on the international scale continue to advocate unilateral approaches to addressing international issues and resorting to force; interfere in the internal affairs of other States, infringing on their legitimate rights and interests, and inciting contradictions, differences and confrontations, hindering the development and progress of humanity”. China and Russia also reaffirm their “strong mutual support for the protection of their core interests, state sovereignty and territorial integrity” and said they oppose “interference by external forces in their internal affairs”. Finally, they declared that interstate relations between Russia and China are superior to the “political and military alliances of the Cold War era” and that the “friendship between the two states knows no bounds”. “There are no ‘no-go’ areas of cooperation. The strengthening of bilateral strategic cooperation does not target third countries nor is it affected by the changing international environment and changes in circumstances in third countries.”