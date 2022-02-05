China’s Olympics Use 222 Million Liters of Water to Produce Artificial Snow | winter Olympics

A basic element of the Winter Olympics, snow was an “issue” for the realization of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. This is because, despite extreme temperatures, such as those recorded this Thursday (-21º), there is not enough quantity to compose the ski slopes.

If there is no natural snow, then artificial options are created. 100 generators and 300 cannons with European technology turn water into flakes and take care of the mission. What is most impressive, however, is the amount of water used in this process: 222 million liters – enough to fill 85 Olympic swimming pools.

The alternative, however, causes a lot of controversy, as it goes against the Chinese discourse of producing a sustainable edition of the Olympic Games. Despite the reuse of five stadiums built for the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics and the reduction of carbon, saving water was not a priority for China.

And it is important to note that Beijing suffers from water rationing. The Chinese capital has just 185 cubic meters of water per capita per year for 21 million people, less than a fifth of what is needed by UN standards.

The first Brazilian to compete in the Beijing 2022 Games, Sabrina Cass spoke about the conditions of the artificial track for freestyle Moguls, located in Zhangjiakou, a region that is almost 200 kilometers from the Chinese capital.

– It’s not that bad. Like, it’s kind of rough, but I was born skiing in Vermont and there’s a lot of ice there all the time so I’m kind of used to the courses already like this – explained Sabrina.

