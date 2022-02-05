Citing false information, actress Elizangela confirms that she was not vaccinated

Actress Elizangela, 67, confirmed that she was not vaccinated against covid-19, using false information about immunizations as a justification. The artist was hospitalized at the CTI in Guapimirim (RJ) to treat sequelae of the disease last month, according to the city government.

“No (I took the vaccine), I can’t and I don’t want to, it’s not a vaccine, it’s an experiment. It’s already more than declared, by the creator of the vaccine, that it’s really an experiment. I’m not a guinea pig. I’m in favor of vaccines , I always took it, but at this moment, no”, said the actress, during a live interview with journalist Thony Di Carlo.

Elizangela says she is not a denialist and has insisted that she has always been vaccinated. She claimed that she was the target of “fake news” by being treated as an anti-vaccine. “I’m not against the vaccine. Everyone has been vaccinated their whole lives. I’m a 67-year-old lady who is going to get the flu shot,” she says.

The actress also denied the information from the city of Guapimirim, that her hospitalization was related to covid-19. She says she had pneumonia. “If I had (covid) it was very light, all this time”. She highlighted that she sought to “strengthen” the body during the pandemic, citing strategies such as taking zinc and vitamins, which has no scientific evidence that it helps in the fight against covid. “Neither has anyone here in the house had it,” she said.

She continues to receive oxygen at home. As she has had pulmonary emphysema for 3 years, she was already undergoing pulmonary fibrosis.

vaccine safety

All vaccines against covid-19 that are applied in Brazil have received authorization from Anvisa and are effective and safe. The recorded serious adverse events are very low. In addition, a survey by Uol with data from USP and Unesp shows that 80% of those killed by covid from March to November last year were not vaccinated.