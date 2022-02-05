City Hall publishes public tender notice and selection process for doctors and nurses in João Pinheiro

The Municipality of João Pinheiro launched, on February 1, 2022, two public notices aimed at the health area of ​​the municipality. The public contest aims to fill 67 vacancies for doctors, including specialized and general practitioners, with salaries of R$3,229.95 (three thousand, two hundred and twenty-nine reais and ninety-five cents) and R$3,763.62 (three thousand, seven hundred and sixty-three reais and sixty-two cents). The selection process offers a vacancy for a doctor, a nurse and a nursing technician with salaries ranging from R$1,845.84 (one thousand, eight hundred and forty-five reais and eighty-four cents) to R$12,779.45 (twelve thousand , seven hundred and seventy-nine reais and forty-five cents).

Those interested in the selection process can now register on the website www.consulpam.com.br. The price of the event is R$85.00 for the intermediate level and R$129.00 for the higher level. Applications, which open this Thursday (03), can be made until February 28. The positions, vacancies, salary and workload offered are:

01 vacancy for a PSF doctor, with a workload of 40 hours per week and a salary of R$12,779.4;

01 nurse vacancy, with a workload of 40 hours per week and salary of R$3,983.71 (three thousand, nine hundred and eighty-three reais and seventy-one cents);

01 vacancy for nursing technician, medium level, with a workload of 40 hours in compliance with Law 2,746/2021 and salary of R$1,845.84 (one thousand, eight hundred and forty-five reais and eighty-four cents).

For all positions, reserve records will be created with 4 vacancies.

The 67 vacancies offered in the public tender were divided into several specializations. JP Agora will divide the vacancies into two groups according to the salary offered. The first group of positions, all with a weekly workload of 20 hours, has a salary of R$3,229.95. Are they:

02 vacancies for a urologist, with reservations of 08 vacancies;

01 vacancy for a nephrologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies;

03 vacancies for pediatrician, with reservations of 12 vacancies;

01 vacancy for a pulmonologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies;

02 vacancies for general practitioners, with reservations of 08 vacancies;

02 vacancies for cardiologist, with reservations of 08 vacancies;

01 vacancy for a gynecologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies;

01 vacancy for a rheumatologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies;

01 vacancy for a neurologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies;

01 vacancy for an angiologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies;

01 vacancy for endocrinologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies;

01 vacancy for a dermatologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies;

01 vacancy for a gastrologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies;

01 vacancy for a proctologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies;

01 vacancy for an otorhinolaryngologist, with reservations of 04 vacancies.

The second group of positions has an offered salary of R$3,763.62 (three thousand, seven hundred and sixty-three reais and sixty-two cents). Are they:

04 vacancies for an anesthesiologist on duty, 24 hours, 72 hours per week/01 12-hour shift per week, with reservations of 16 vacancies;

23 vacancies for general practitioner on duty, 24 hours, 72 hours per week/01 12-hour shift per week, one of the 23 vacancies reserved for PCD, with a record of reservations of 96 vacancies;

08 pediatric on-call physician vacancies, 24 hours, 72 hours per week/01 12-hour shift per week, with reservations of 32 vacancies;

08 vacancies for obstetrician on duty, 24 hours, 72 hours per week/01 12-hour shift per week, with a record of reservations of 32 vacancies;

04 vacancies for orthopedic doctor on duty, 24 hours, 72 hours per week/01 12-hour shift per week, with reservations of 16 vacancies;

Those interested in the public tender can apply through the website www.consulpam.com.br from April 6th to May 8th. The value of the auction is R$129.00 (one hundred and twenty-nine reais).