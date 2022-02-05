CNM criticizes readjustment of 33.2% of the teaching floor

× Photo: Wokandapix/Pixabay

THE National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) criticized Jair Bolsonaro’s decision (PL) of readjust the teacher’s salary floor by 33.2%. THE President of the Republic today signed an ordinance with the increase.

The CNM is considering going to the Judiciary to stop the increase in the value of paychecks. The entity’s president, Paulo Ziulkosk, stated, in a note, that the “announcement reinforces the lack of planning and communication within the government itself, as well as demonstrates that the Union does not respect public management in the country”.

According to him, Bolsonaro ran over the understanding of the Ministry of Education itself. As we have shown, the ministry headed by Milton Ribeiro released a note on January 14, after consulting the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), and informed that the new regulatory framework for the financing of basic education and the new Fundeb Law revoked the calculation formula that increased teachers’ salaries.

“Thus, in understanding that the Ordinance has no legal basis, the CNM reaffirms that it will continue to monitor the discussion in the legal sphere in order to ensure that there is clarity in the face of the lack of definition created, as well as maintaining guidance to managers for the readjustment to be made. given to the other categories of the municipal administration and stay tuned for the discussion at the national level”said Ziulkosk.

More news