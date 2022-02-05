Coach of Flamengo’s women’s team, Luis Andrade praises structure and is delighted with fans | Flamengo

Flamengo’s women’s team debuts in the Supercup this Sunday against Esmac, at 10:30 am (Brasília time), in Luso-Brasileiro. Recently hired, Portuguese coach Luis Andrade, in an interview with ge commented on the expectation for the first challenge in 2022 and remains focused after a long period of pre-season.

– We will conclude the pre-season with weeks full of training and with the athletes understanding what the commission and I are proposing. There’s a natural anxiety about the season premiere, but we’ve prepared a lot for that moment. Our first objective is to reach the semifinals.

1 of 7 Luis Andrade, coach of the Flamengo women’s soccer team — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo Luis Andrade, coach of Flamengo’s women’s soccer team — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo

Before signing with Flamengo, Luis Andrade was the coach of Benfica, in Portugal. The coach led the Portuguese club between 2019 and 2020 and won the Super Cup and League Cup, with 30 wins in 35 games. The work carried out in recent seasons pleased the managers, who made the invitation, which was accepted immediately.

– I received the invitation through my manager. André Rocha (coordinator) and Vitor Zanelli liked my work at Benfica, got in touch and, when I received the invitation, I accepted right away. THE Flamengo is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I am very happy with this opportunity. The club’s project is great and is based on the work of training athletes and winning titles.

2 of 7 Luis Andrade, coach of the Flamengo women’s team — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo Luis Andrade, coach of Flamengo’s women’s team — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo

The investment in the Portuguese coach was made following the planning of the Flamengo board to win titles in 2022. Last season, the Meninas da Gávea won the Campeonato Carioca title, after a 1-1 draw and a 3-0 victory in the decision by penalties against Fluminense.

Before becoming a coach, Luis Andrade was also a football player and accumulated stints at Sporting, Benfica, SC Braga and others. As a coach, he was ahead of Tenente Valdez, Odivelas, Alta de Lisboa and the best season as a coach, under the command of Benfica. The Portuguese spent their entire lives on the Old Continent and the decision to leave Europe was right.

3 of 7 Luis Andrade as coach of Benfica — Photo: Benfica/Disclosure Luis Andrade as Benfica coach — Photo: Benfica/Disclosure

Having worked with Luis Andrade at Benfica, Darlene helped in the decision-making process. The Portuguese felt welcomed from the first moment in Brazil and praised Flamengo’s structure, as well as the club’s project for the future of the women’s team.

– I talked to my family and then I made the decision. I am passionate about women’s football and driven by new challenges. Upon my arrival, I realized that I had done the right thing. I was welcomed by everyone and I feel at home here. Darlene was my player at Benfica and we have a very good relationship. She gave me great references. The structure caught my attention, as well as the planning. My objective is to help the club to be champion – concluded Luis Andrade.

REINFORCEMENTS FOR THE 2022 SEASON AND LIBERATORS

At the end of January, Flamengo presented the women’s team that will compete in the 2022 season competitions. In all, nine reinforcements were announced for the squad, including attacking midfielder Duda, 26, Brazil’s starter at the Tokyo Olympics and who was in São Paulo. For Luis Andrade, the athletes who arrived quickly fit into the team, and the work with the Meninas da Gávea has been planned since the end of 2021.

– We have been working on assembling the squad since the final stretch of last year, and the players who arrived fit the profile we were looking for perfectly. This is the last week of the pre-season, and we train a lot. We have to take to the field what we did in training.

4 of 7 Luis Andrade at Flamengo training — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo Luis Andrade at Flamengo training — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo

The decision to take over Flamengo is considered a big step in the coach’s career. The project pleased from the beginning, and the investment in reinforcements shows that the intention is to reach Libertadores.

– Flamengo has a very interesting project and a tremendous dimension. We have established goals and one of them is to reach Libertadores in the short term.

CONTACT WITH FANS IN MARACANÃ

Luis Andrade was present at Maracanã in the defeat of the men’s team by 1 to 0 to Santos, for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship. The first contact with the fans at the stadium was remarkable for the coach, who defined Flamengo’s fans as extraordinary.

– It was fantastic. I can confidently say that the Nation is extraordinary. I got goosebumps when I saw the crowd singing and supporting the team a lot. It’s an inexplicable energy. I left Maracanã delighted with what I saw, so the first contact was the best possible. I still remember some moments from that day.

5 of 7 Luis Andrade, Flamengo women’s soccer coach, at Maracanã — Photo: Paula Reis / Flamengo Luis Andrade, Flamengo women’s soccer coach, at Maracanã — Photo: Paula Reis / Flamengo

MEETING BETWEEN PORTUGUESE

Luis Andrade has already met Paulo Sousa, fellow countryman and current coach of Flamengo’s men’s professional. The exchange with all of the technical commission pleased the Portuguese, who said he was well received at Ninho do Urubu.

– It was very cool. I’ve played with Paulo Grilo (goalkeeper coach) in the same team and against Paulo Sousa on a few occasions. At this meeting, at Ninho do Urubu, we talked about methodology, training and many other subjects. I was very well received by all of them and I really enjoyed it. The club is betting on work.

6 of 7 Luis Andrade and Paulo Sousa at the Urubu Nest — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Luis Andrade and Paulo Sousa at the Urubu’s Nest — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Luis Andrade has already proved to be the type of coach that pleases Flamengo’s fans. With a simple and effective method of play, he bets on teamwork and promises an offensive posture from the opening minutes.

– As simple and effective as possible. I’m always working on this with the players, I know there’s a curiosity, but on Sunday we’re going to take the field thinking about scoring goals and winning.

The Supercup is a knockout tournament that starts with the quarter-finals. In case of a tie in normal time, the decision will be on penalties. In the semifinals, the home field will be defined by the best position in the female ranking of the federations and the best position in the female ranking of CBF clubs.

Flamengo and Esmac open the knockout stage on Sunday at the same time as the classic Corinthians and Palmeiras, which will face off at NeoQuímica Arena. Both games will be broadcast by TV Globo and SporTV.

+ Read more Flamengo news

The ge Flamengo podcast is available on the following platforms: