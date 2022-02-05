Companies define investment of R$ 220 million to build biogas plant in the Middle North – Só Notícias

Uisa (formerly Usinas Itamarati) and Geo Biogás & Tech defined the construction of a new plant that will use residues from the sugarcane agroindustry to produce biogas in Nova Olímpia (200 km to the Middle North of Cuiabá) and investments of R$ 220 million in the two implementation phases. The projection is to produce 60 million cubic meters equivalent of biogas when it is fully completed.

The partners will contribute between R$ 60 million and R$ 70 million of the necessary capital for the investment, and the rest will come from financing. The schedule foresees the construction for up to 18 months and the start of operations in January 2024 and Valor Econômico reports that the plant should be expanded, in the second stage, being able to incorporate other technologies, such as the production of methanol, green ammonia and green hydrogen, produced from biogas. In the first phase, biogas can be used to generate 32,000 megawatts per hour per year (MWh/year), a capacity that will be doubled in the second phase.

The president of the Union of Bioenergy Industries of Mato Grosso (Sindalcool/MT), Silvio Rangel, said that the investment is very important According to Silvio Rangel, because it brings innovation, generates employment and contributes to the decarbonization of the agro-industry. “Waste from various industries in the sector will be used in the best way. It is a way of adding value, in addition to having energy cogeneration. Biogas can be used by industries in their production processes and biomethane can be used in vehicle fleets, in the countryside and in cities”.

UISA expects the plant to accelerate the decarbonization of Mato Grosso, preventing the release of methane from other companies into the atmosphere.

Só Notícias (photo: archive/advisory)