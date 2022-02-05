Conquest of SUS: Ordinance published that incorporates 6,450 ICU beds in the Health Care Network

This Friday (4th), the Ordinance GM/MS No. 220 which enables 6,450 beds in Adult and Pediatric ICUs and establishes financial resources that will compose the RAS as of March 1, 2022.

During the 1st Meeting of the Tripartite Interagency Committee (CIT) of 2022 important claims for SUS, related to Specialized Assistance, were agreed. After the historical need to increase the number of beds in Intensive Care Units, the incorporation of beds took place, in addition to the readjustment of the values ​​transferred to the cost of the existing beds and the new ones that will be enabled. A historic achievement for the Unified Health System!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW INCORPORATED BEDS

About the Documentation Process of Qualified Beds with the Ministry of Health

– According to the published Ordinance, managers will have up to 6 months to insert the documentation referring to the beds incorporated in the RAS;

– The documentation must be inserted in the Support System for the Implementation of Health Policies – SAIPS, and must comply with the provision of the Consolidation Ordinance GM/MS nº 3, of September 28, 2017 – Care for Critical or Serious Patients;

– If there is no insertion of documentation in this period, following the legislation in force, the manager will be liable to disqualify the beds previously enabled.

About the Incorporation of 6,450 ICU Beds for General Care

– Division considering per capita of 50% of the beds to be incorporated, considering the estimated IBGE population for the year 2021;

– The other 50% of beds were applied criteria of equity, considering the WHO recommendations, aiming to reduce the current inequalities in the distribution of ICU beds in the country;

– After applying these criteria, there were 285 ICU beds that exceeded the quantities requested by 7 Ufs, again applying the two criteria described above.

About the Readjustment of the values ​​of the existing beds and the new ones to be enabled

– Adult ICU II, Pediatric ICU II, Type II Coronary ICU and Neonatal ICU II beds will have the daily rate per bed changed from BRL 478.72 to BRL 600.00 in the first semester and BRL 650.00 in the second semester ;

– Beds ICU III Adult, ICU III Pediatric, Coronary ICU Type III and ICU Neonatal III will have the daily rate per bed changed from R$ 508.63 to R$ 700.00 in the first semester and R$ 750.00 in the second semester ;

– ICU beds for burn victims will have their daily rates readjusted from R$ 322.00 reais to R$ 700.00 in the first semester and R$ 750.00 in the second semester;

– The occupancy rate will be standardized, with all beds considering an occupancy rate of 90% and 365 days;

– Qualification incentives related to the beds of the Urgency and Emergency Network – RUE and Rede Cegonha – RC will remain at the same incentive value currently paid.

About the Demobilization of ICU/Covid Beds

– The ICU-Covid beds will be funded, considering the production carried out, until February 28, after that date it will be unauthorized;

– New authorizations for ICU-Covid beds can be forwarded until 02/20/2022;

– Payment will be made after verification of the SIH-SUS registered services.

Check below the three published ordinances related to the election of municipalities and states:

ORDINANCE GM/MS No. 220, OF JANUARY 27, 2022: Enables, pending, beds in Intensive Care Units – Adult and Pediatric ICU Type II and establishes financial resources for the Maintenance Block of Public Health Actions and Services – Specialized Care Group, to be incorporated into the financial limit of Medium and High Complexity – MAC to States and Municipalities.

ORDINANCE GM/MS No. 160, OF JANUARY 27, 2022: Grants readjustment in the values ​​of the Intensive Care Unit Daily procedures.

ORDINANCE GM/MS No. 4,226 OF DECEMBER 31, 2021