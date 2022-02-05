Convicted German far-right influencer takes shelter in Brazil | World

reproduction Nilokai Nerling in the Santa Catarina city of Pomerode

A famous video blogger of the German extreme right has been in Brazil since the beginning of November, where he continues to film and disseminate hate speech videos. Convicted in Germany of the crime of denial of the Holocaust, Nikolai Nerling is known in his country for a channel called Der Volkslehrer (The People’s Teacher).

“Nerling is a staunch right-wing extremist with all that entails. He spreads anti-Semitism, conspiratorial narratives, nationalism and racism,” says Manja Kasten of the Berlin Mobile Council against Right-wing Extremism, an organization that advises victims of neo-Nazi attacks. .

Nerling, 41, traveled to Brazil as a tourist but made the country his temporary home. In Germany, several inquiries await him, as confirmed by the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office to GLOBO. The capital’s attorney general, Stefan Steltner, declined to answer whether Interpol would be notified of his presence in Brazil or whether an extradition request would be filed. In conversation with O Globo, Nerling said he fears he will be arrested if he returns to Germany. Therefore, he added, he wants to “wait and see in Brazil how things develop” there.

A particular conviction could prove expensive for the blogger: after publicly denying the Holocaust at the Dachau concentration camp memorial, he was convicted in February 2018. The appeal against the Munich Regional Court’s sentence, which set a €6 fine thousand, was dismissed, and the conviction became final in December 2021. Nerling himself said he had already borne costs of €30,000 in this case alone.

Nerling worked as a teacher at an elementary school in Berlin but was fired in 2018. Today, as a video blogger, he has become a leading figure on the German far right, keeping in touch with violent neo-Nazi groups. Last year, in a video, he mocked the nine victims of a terrorist attack committed by a neo-Nazi in the city of Hanau in 2020. He also served as a “reporter” at protests organized by coronavirus deniers.

As YouTube blocked Nerling’s channel several times, most of his videos were uploaded to his private page and BitChute, a popular channel for the world’s far right. Nerling also distributes its videos on a Telegram channel where it has more than 33,000 subscribers. He funds his work with donations from his followers.

When asked, he would not say where he is living in Brazil. Videos of him show that he has visited several cities, especially in the South. Dressed in traditional German clothes, he has been to colonies of German descendants, dined in restaurants with German food and interviewed people. To his interviewees, Nerling says he wants to learn about the life and culture of Brazilians of German descent.

Expert Manja Kasten warns: “He defines culture in an exclusionary way. The ‘Lederhosen’ (traditional leather pants in southern Germany) may look good, but they contain right-wing extremism, racism and violence against minorities.”

The far-right activist also talks about politics with the interviewees. In one video, for example, he laments an alleged “genocide of whites”. He says Brazilians of German origin are not afraid to talk to a person on the right because they are conservative too.

The report contacted two people Nerling knew, a restaurant owner and a sculptor. Both stated that they were unaware of his extremist positions. In at least one case, Nerling presented himself as a journalist, although he did not have a press pass. In Germany, he has already been investigated for using a false press pass.

In a video, Nerling is seen removing graffiti with the inscription “FCK NZS” (short for “fuck Nazis”) along with a man. According to the activist, the video was recorded in Pomerode, Santa Catarina. In Brazil, Nerling continued recording videos in which he talks about the Holocaust. On January 26, the eve of the International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust, he posted a video saying that “the history of the Holocaust is the history of lies”. To reinforce his thesis, he cites reports questioned by researchers, such as that the Nazis used fat from their Jewish victims to make soap. Elsewhere he states: “The words ‘Holocaust’ and ‘Shoah’ (in Hebrew) are words that teach Germans to be afraid.” The videoblogger laments that anyone who expresses doubts about the history of the Holocaust is considered “worse than a murderer”.

For Michel Gherman, professor of Sociology at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and coordinator of the Israel-Brazil Institute (IBI), Nerling’s speeches are typical of a new extreme right. “They eschew explicit denial of the Holocaust and work with a certain relativization, not only of the Holocaust, but also of genocide.”

Gherman considers some of Nerling’s phrases to be anti-Semitic and conspiratorial. Nerling, on the other hand, says that in Brazil there is less resistance from anti-fascist groups to him and less “repression” from the authorities. “The things I’m accused of in Germany are not punishable in Brazil,” he said.

However, the report showed translated excerpts from the video about the Day in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust to the lawyer and director of the Israeli Confederation of Brazil (Conib), Octávio Aronis. “If it is proven that this video was produced in Brazil, I believe he committed a hate crime here in the country, and there is a possibility that we will contact the authorities to investigate a possible crime,” said Aronis.

Anthropologist Adriana Dias, who has researched neo-Nazis in Brazil for 20 years, showed that there are at least 530 neo-Nazi groups in the country, a growth of 270% from January 2019 to May 2021. Dias also notes links between neo-Nazi groups in several countries. , including Brazil and Germany. Asked if he intends to establish contact with neo-Nazi cells in Brazil, Nerling said: “If I meet someone, I might talk to him. But I have no intention of getting into networks and becoming politically active here.”

According to Nerling, German culture is also threatened in Brazil. That is why he imagines that he could work as a teacher in German schools in the country, to make “his contribution to the German people”. Manja Kasten, the German expert, said she hoped the “trick” would not succeed and that a “hard line against it would be taken, both by civil society and the authorities”.

Nerling wanted to travel to Paraguay, he said. Many deniers of the pandemic in Germany have emigrated there, hundreds in the last few weeks alone, as was recently documented by the German press. But as Nerling is not vaccinated and Paraguay has tightened its entry requirements, it would be difficult for him to enter the country. The videoblogger could also find problems in Brazil: his tourist visa, which is valid for 90 days, is about to expire. He wants to extend it, but still doesn’t know if he will, in which case he would be threatened with deportation.