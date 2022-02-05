Covid-19: “These are unvaccinated children, with and without comorbidities”, says children’s hospital in MG, with 85% occupancy – Revista Crescer

+



The occupancy rate of beds in the ICU of Hospital Infantil João Paulo II, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, reached 84% at the end of the last week. In the clinical ward, this rate was 80%. This Friday (4), ICU occupancy dropped to 66.5%, however, in the ward it increased to 85.5%. According to the institution’s press office, most cases are related to respiratory conditions – confirmed covid-19 and suspected cases – or decompensation of a pre-existing disease due to covid-19.

Regarding the profile of the patients, they are mainly small children (preschoolers). “1/4 of cases are patients under 1 year of age and half of patients between 1 and 4 years old,” the hospital said. “These are unvaccinated children, with and without comorbidities. The most serious developments and deaths occurred in greater numbers in the group of children with comorbidities”, he added.

Regarding what drove the peak of hospitalizations, Daniela Caldas, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital, pointed out two factors. “First, the circulating variant is more contagious and the second is the fact that children have been indoors for a long time, with restricted socializing, and, therefore, there has been a lack of stimulus for immunological development. It is known that contact with other agents favors the maturity of the immune system”, he explained.

Peak hospitalization in RS

In Rio Grande do Sul, the number of hospitalizations of children with confirmed cases of covid-19, both in the SUS and in the private system, has drawn attention. This Friday (4), there are 82 children hospitalized – 22 in the ICU and 60 in common beds -, the peak of pediatric hospitalizations for covid in 2022.

Prevention

Given this scenario, Daniela Caldas warns that parents continue to maintain the basic prevention measures that have been proposed since the beginning of the pandemic. “They work well and are always additional, not exclusive. So, even if the child and family are vaccinated, adherence to and the correct use of adequate masks, hand hygiene, the option for outdoor activities or in ventilated environments , without agglomeration, are favorable. And the greater the adhesion of the whole family, the greater the protection for the child”, highlighted the infectologist.

Children from 5 years old can and should be vaccinated against covid-19. In Brazil, applications of the Pfizer and Coronavac vaccines are being carried out at health posts. According to pediatrician and columnist for CRESCER, Ana Escobar, the number of children affected has been proportionally higher with the omicron. “Especially among those who have some underlying pathology, such as chronic lung diseases, rheumatology or cancer”, she stressed.

