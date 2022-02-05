COVID transmission in BH continues to fall, but beds are still full

Health units in BH for the treatment of patients with Covid remain full (photo: Disclosure)

The transmission of the coronavirus in Belo Horizonte continues to lose strength. The week ends with the RT, an index that indicates the average level of transmission of COVID-19, increasingly closer to 1, considered an acceptable level by infectologists. Epidemiological bulletin released this Friday (4) by the City Hall of BH, points out that the RT fell from 1.08 yesterday to 1.06. This means that every 100 people transmit the coronavirus to another 106.

On the other hand, admissions to beds intended for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 remain high. The occupancy rate in ICUs increased again from 87.6% yesterday to 87.7% in today’s bulletin. In the wards, occupations rose from 73.8% to 74.6%. The situation of the capital’s health system is still alarming, remaining at the red level.

Between yesterday’s bulletin and today’s, BH recorded 15 more deaths and 1,117 cases of coronavirus infection. So far, 319,566 people have caught COVID-19 in the capital. There are 4,887 patients under medical follow-up. Those recovered total 307,467. The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus in BH reached 7,212.