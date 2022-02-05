Cristiano Ronaldo misses a penalty and has a silly performance, United gives another embarrassment and is eliminated from the FA Cup by a 2nd division team

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough and then lost on penalties, bidding farewell to FA Cup

THE Manchester United is eliminated from FA Cup – and with refinements of cruelty. This Friday (04), the giant tied for 1 to 1 like middlesbroughcurrently in the 2nd division, and then lost by 8 to 7 on penalties, falling before the round of 16 at Old Trafford.

At regular time, Sancho scored the goal of red devilsWhile Crooks tied for the visiting team.

Middlesbrough’s goal, however, was quite controversial, as Wattmore clearly hand-held the ball on the throw (see further below).

In penalties, the visitors showed an incredible use, hitting all their charges.

The “Red Devils”, however, saw young Elanga isolate on top on the last hit, declaring defeat.

This was the first time since 1933 that United were eliminated at home by Middlesbrough in the traditional FA Cup.

Best moments

Championship status With the result, Middlesbrough advances to the round of 16 of FA Cupwaiting for the draw to know your next rival. Manchester United, on the other hand, bids farewell to the knockout competition and focuses only on Premier league and on Champions. Cristiano Ronaldo during the match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough Alex Livesey/Getty Images The guy: Lumley The Middlesbrough goalkeeper had a practically perfect performance this Friday.

First, he jumped very well on the penalty kicked by Cristiano Ronaldo, getting in the way of the Portuguese and forcing the shot out.

Following the duel, the athlete made spectacular saves and showed excellent positioning throughout.

According to figures from TruMediadatabase of statistics ESPNLumley performed 8 tough defenses in the match.

It was bad: Cristiano Ronaldo

On the eve of his 37th birthday, the ace gave a simply ghostly performance.

Early in the match, he took an ankle penalty and sent the ball out, something rare in his career.

In the sequence of the match, he made mistakes and pixodas that in nothing remembered the best days of CR7.

Certainly this Friday’s match will be a rare day to forget in its beautiful trajectory…

Was it to cancel?

Middlesbrough’s goal in regulation time was controversial, to say the least.

In the play, it is possible to clearly see that the ball hits Watmore’s hand before Crooks put it in the net. However, neither referee Anthony Taylor nor VAR ruled out the play, and the goal was confirmed.

next games

Manchester United returns to the field on Tuesday (08), at 17:00 (Brasília), against Burnleythrough the Premier Leaguewith transmission through the ESPN at the Star+.

Middlesbrough plays on Wednesday (09), at 16:45, against Queens Park Rangersthrough the Championshipwith transmission through the ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

Manchester United 1 (7) x (8) 1 Middlesbrough

GOALS: Manchester United: Sancho [25′] middlesbrough: Crooks [64′]

PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Manchester United: Mata (O), Maguire (O), Fred (O), Cristiano Ronaldo (O), Bruno Fernandes (O), McTominay (O), Dalot (O), Elanga (X) middlesbrough: McNair (O), Payero (O), Howson (O), Tavernier (O), Bamba (O), Watmore (O), Fry (O), Peltier (O)

MANCHESTER UNITED: Henderson; Dalot, Varane (Phil Jones), Maguire and Luke Shaw; McTominay, Pogba (Fred) and Bruno Fernandes; Sancho (Mata), Rashford (Elanga) and Cristiano Ronaldo Technician: Ralf Rangnick

MIDDLESBROUGH: Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry and McNair; Jones (Bamba), Crooks (Payero), Howson, Tavernier and Taylor (Peltier); Sporar (Connolly) and Balogun (Watmore) Technician: Chris Wilder