Cryptocurrency Options Soar 36% in January Amid Price Drop – Cryptocurrencies

January was a rough month for digital assets, but the cryptocurrency options market went against the grain and posted above-average performance.

On Thursday (3), in a letter to investors, Deribit, the world’s largest cryptocurrency options exchange, stated that the trading volume of Ethereum (ETH) options rose to a record 5.4 million in January, 36% more than the previous month.

For Bitcoin (BTC), there was a 10% growth from December to January, reaching 480 thousand contracts traded.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The increase was in part due to bolder action by traders amid a price drop in January.

However, despite the significant number of transactions, the lower price level reduced the total volume of transactions, measured in dollars, compared to the previous month.

The cryptocurrency market has suffered over the past month: Bitcoin has dropped 17%, Ethereum has plummeted 27%, and trading volume on the spot and BTC futures market has shrunk substantially.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

related