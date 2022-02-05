Cryptocurrency rises 35% in 7 days and attracts investor attention after Manchester United sponsorship leak

Good projects seem to be the way for the cryptocurrency market to mature and to overcome speculation in the sector, which often prints strong upswings as well as sharp drops, as has been happening since the beginning of December with the massive liquidation of crypto assets.

Knowing the solidity of the projects behind certain cryptocurrencies can be the watershed between losses and gains, because the pump (pumping) of a crypto asset today can be the dump (emptying) of tomorrow, or even in the following minutes of a “high”. artificial.”

It is no coincidence that Tezos (XTZ) has recorded gains of approximately 35% in the last seven days. At the time of writing, Ethereum’s rival open-source blockchain protocol cryptocurrency (ETH) was trading at $3.87, up just over 35% in a week, according to CoinMarketCap mapping.

7-day mapping of the XTZ/USD pair. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincidence or not, the price is practically the same as the crash on December 4th, which probably shows the community’s confidence in the project.

As published by The Daily Dodl this Friday (4), the growth of the network promoted by the Swiss foundation Tezos can be proven by numbers, including the monthly record, in January, of more than 6 million contract calls on the network, which uses less energy than Ethereum and whose protocol works with proof-of-work (PoW) consensus.

Tezos (XTZ) has already caught the attention of high-profile investors such as billionaire Tim Draper, who this week told Fortune that “Tezos requires less power and is a proof-of-stake, which ETH keeps promising to deliver but cannot… very right.”

Who also seems to be excited about Tezos is Manchester United, the team of Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo. The English football giant has just closed a $27 million annual sponsorship deal with Tezos, as The Athletic revealed this week.

Energy reduction on the Tezos blockchain was already on the crypto community’s radar in early December last year, when a report by French PwC highlighted a significant decline in carbon emissions on the network, with a 30% reduction in energy consumption compared to 2020. and increased network efficiency by around 70%, as reported by Cointelegraph.

