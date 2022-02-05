Cuba launched electromagnetic pulse at embassy, ​​report says

Between 2016 and 2017, several diplomats stationed at the US Embassy in Cubamostly Americans and Canadians, as well as their relatives, began to experience bizarre and serious symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, loss of balance, etc.

Preliminary examinations found that the victims suffered permanent neurological damage, in what became known as the “Havana Syndrome”. The embassy was partially evacuated, and speculation has since been made as to what caused the disturbance, with evidence pointing to an attack coming from Cuban agents with unknown apparatus.







Studies conducted since then, in addition to reports from victims, who say they heard “penetrating sounds” and noticed “vibrations”, all directed at the US embassy building, point to a deliberate attack using infrasound or electromagnetic pulses, possibilities that align with the symptoms and damage caused.

There was never a formal charge against Cuba, as the State Department never reached any definitive conclusions. It is possible, for example, that the building suffers from infrasound leakage, an event behind all “haunted houses”. What makes this possibility unlikely, however, was the intensity of the attack and how the victims were affected, leaving them with lifelong sequelae.

The most accepted hypothesis is that someone, whether an individual or a group, linked to the Cuban government or not, has used equipment aimed at the US embassy in Havana, such as ultrasound weapons, already used to disperse crowds by security forces. The reason? It is likely that it was purely trolling, an opportunity for the Cubans to heavily mock the damn Yankees, using probably newly acquired equipment.

Now, a new internal report, made public, is reducing the chances of what could have happened, and right away dismisses natural causes, like occasional neurological disorders, or more far-fetched possibilities, like mass hysteria. He also disregards attacks using ionizing radiation, or with chemical and/or biological weapons.





US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, target of alleged attacks Photo: Disclosure / US Department of State / Half Bit

The document also rules out the use of equipment with audible sounds, a possibility raised for the use of common loudspeakers, which was even considered. From the report’s perspective, the attacks used equipment that emits electromagnetic pulses, as well as infrasound and ultrasound frequencies, normally inaudible but causing damage nonetheless.

At the same time, the report raises the possibility that Cuba may not have been directly involved in the attack, but that it may have been used as an orange, with or without consent, to conceal an attack… from Russia. Most experts totally rule out the possibility that Vladimir Putin’s government is involved in the dispute, and given the current tensions between the country, the US and the Ukraine crisis, it’s not a good idea to add fuel to the fire right now.

Officially, Cuba denies any involvement in the episode, either by the government or by independent agents of the country, and disputes the results of all studies that point to a deliberate attack on the US embassy.

In 2019, a panel of researchers dismissed the findings of the University of Pennsylvania researchers, saying that the changes in victims’ brains were “very small, very diverse and very diffuse”, almost pointing to a “natural cause”, which of course, Cuba does not explain how it happened, and says that the episode is “an American pretext” to damage relations between the two countries, as well as tourism, one of the main (and only) sources of income on the island.

Source: Ars Technica

