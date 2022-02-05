Delivery of BRL 400 Aid cards is released by Bolsonaro

Yadunandan Singh 5 hours ago

The federal government gave the go-ahead for the new Auxílio Brasil card be sent to newly approved beneficiaries in the program. As the Ministry of Citizenship clarified, at first, the idea is to release the device only to those who left the waiting list in January, in this case, about 3 million people.

So far, what is known is that most of the program’s beneficiaries have not yet had access to the Auxílio Brasil card.

Behind the scenes, the information is that the tools were in the process of being made, which makes it impossible to define an estimated date of delivery to citizens assisted by the program that pays the minimum amount of R$ 400.

Is there a date for receiving the Auxílio Brasil card?

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the answer is no. For now, the federal government preferred not to set a maximum deadline for sending the card. Thus, it is not possible to know when each beneficiary family will receive the object. This can take just a few days or even months.

According to the federal government, a complex logistics in the delivery of cards is being prepared and this entire step involves not only the Ministry of Citizenship, but other departments, including Caixa Econômica Federal and the Post Office – responsible for delivery.

The place where the person lives also influences the card delivery time. This is because some locations are more difficult to access for the Post Office, while others are part of less complex routes.

It is worth emphasizing that the new Auxílio Brasil cards will only be sent to people who have just joined the program. Those who have already started receiving payments since last year should continue with the old card without further complications.

