Denialist Pastor Orders Faithful to Burn Books

The pastor of the North American church Global Vision, in the state of Tennessee, Greg Locke held a burning of “witchcraft” books. His followers were encouraged to bring Harry Potter and Twilight books to be thrown into the flames.

He and the faithful burned the books in the town of Mount Juliet, near Nashville, on Wednesday night.

In a rancorous sermon, Locke took aim at what he considers Masonic and occult influences in society. Stimulating his congregation, the pastor said, “This witchcraft must go away in Jesus’ name.”

He later stated, “We have a constitutional right and a biblical right to do what we are going to do tonight. A church has the religious right to burn occult materials that are considered a threat to its religious rights and freedoms and belief system.”

In a video shared on Locke’s Facebook page on the day of the event, people can be seen throwing items into a bonfire outside the church.

Earlier this week, Locke encouraged his congregants to bring books, movies, and items that he considered connected to witchcraft.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Locke said: “Bring all your Harry Potter stuff, all your Twilight books and movies. This crap is full of spells, demonism, shapeshifting and the occult. Bring tarot cards, Ouija boards, healing crystals, idol statues, spell books and anything else connected with the occult.”

See the book burning below:

