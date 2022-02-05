Deputy Attorney Asks TCU to Make Moro’s Goods Unavailable; ex-judge sees abuse of power | Politics

The request was made after Furtado analyzed “new facts” that, according to him, reaffirm the need to verify the legality of Moro’s contract with the North American consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal – the firm is responsible for the judicial administration of investigated contractors. for Operation Lava Jato, in which he acted as a judge.

Moro goes live to explain payment for services provided to the company Alvarez & Marsal

Pre-candidate for President of the Republic for the Podemos party, Moro said in a statement that he will make a representation and file a lawsuit for compensation for moral damages against Furtado, who, according to him, committed “abuse of power” (Read the ex-judge’s full note at the end of this report).

On Monday, Furtado requested the filing of the investigation opened in the court in relation to Moro’s contract with Alvarez & Marsal because he had come to the conclusion that the TCU was not the competent body to analyze the case, since it is an appeal. private (video below).

MP asks TCU to close investigation into Moro’s contract with Alvarez & Marsal

This Friday’s request, therefore, represents a change in the position of the deputy attorney general.

“Reviewing the facts and in view of our analyzed elements, I understand that the possibility of filing a lawsuit becomes insubstantial”, says Furtado in the representation.

According to Furtado, the request for unavailability of assets is justified because there is inconsistency in the documents presented by Moro and Alvarez & Marsal to prove the remuneration paid to the former minister.

In addition, he wants to find out if Moro made an official transfer of residence to the United States and assess whether he had a US visa for work. The two assessments would be to check if taxes were paid correctly.

Furtado points out “alleged use of pejotization by Mr. Sérgio Moro in order to reduce the taxation levied on salaried work”.

Moro worked at Alvarez & Marsal after resigning from the government — he was Minister of Justice between January 2019 and April 2020 — but says he has not acted in any process linked to Lava Jato companies.

The former judge says he paid all taxes related to the relationship with Alvarez & Marsal. In October 2021, he left the office to launch himself as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by Podemos.

According to Furtado, the request for the unavailability of goods was made to avoid the risk of making any need for reimbursement to the public coffers unfeasible.

“I come to request and propose to Your Excellency that, as rapporteur of TC 006.684/2021-1, provisionally decree the unavailability of assets of the person in charge, Mr. Sérgio Moro, based on article 44, caput and § 2 of the Law 8.443/92, and, subsequently, a communication was sent to Organs competent bodies where the assets of those responsible can be located, in order to make their unavailability effective, until the complete investigation of the facts”, wrote the deputy attorney general.

In a note, Moro says he received the news with “perplexity” and states that the request shows “abuse of power” by the representative of the Public Ministry of Accounts.

According to him, Furtado decided to request the unavailability of the assets after recognizing that the TCU was not competent to inspect the contractual relationship between him and Alvarez & Marçal.

“The abuse of power perpetrated by this TCU Prosecutor is evident. I intend to represent him in Organs competent bodies, as the Senator of the Republic, Alessandro Vieira, has already done, and also to promote an action for compensation for moral damages. The position of TCU Prosecutor is not can be used for personal persecution against any individual”, adds the former federal judge.

He states that he has already provided all the necessary clarifications about the contract with the North American office. On the 28th, after questioning the TCU, he revealed that he received R$ 3.6 million for a 12-month contract with the consultancy.

“I made available to the population the documents related to my contract, services and payments received, including taxes collected in Brazil and the United States. My public and private life is marked by the fight against corruption and integrity, I have nothing to hide “, he stated.

Read below the full note released by former judge and former minister Sergio Moro.

TCU Attorney Lucas Furtado, after acknowledging that TCU would not have the power to inspect my contractual relationship with a private consulting firm and asking for the case to be closed, is perplexed by now asking for the unavailability of my assets under the assumption that he would have there was a tax irregularity.

I have already provided all the necessary clarifications and made available to the population the documents related to my hiring, services and payments received, including taxes collected in Brazil and the United States.

My public and private life is marked by the fight against corruption and integrity, I have nothing to hide.

The abuse of power perpetrated by this TCU Prosecutor is evident. I intend to represent him in Organs competent bodies, as the Senator of the Republic, Alessandro Vieira, has already done, and also to promote an action for compensation for moral damages.