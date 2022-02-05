Deyverson sends a message to fans and provokes Portaluppi

The “hero’s journey” faced by striker Deyverson was the subject of an interview given to The Players’ Tribune, this Thursday (3). On the eve of Palmeiras’ debut in the Club World Cup, the player signed an emotional statement to the crowd and apologized for past mistakes.

And if anyone can speak properly about the club’s current situation, nothing better than the person most responsible for qualifying for the Abu Dhabi tournament. Deyverson saw his career and relationship with the fans reach their peak when he scored the decisive goal in last year’s Libertadores final.

The “honeymoon” between the two could gain a new chapter in the Club World Cup next week. Palmeiras debut in the competition on Tuesday (8) against the winner of Al Ahli and Monterrey, which takes place in the preliminary round. The delegation even arrived in the United Arab Emirates yesterday and already had their first training session.

Despite the forward’s protagonism in Libertadores, he himself distances himself from labels and makes a point of stating: “I am not the hero of America. I am Deyverson, who fought with great humility to get here”.

Deyverson asks for forgiveness

The athlete’s message also dispensed with the apologies of the fans, who criticized him so much in the past. As he wrote, today he understands the reason for his disapproval: “And I know the things I did in the past, the c…. that I committed […] Every Alviverde fan wants only the best for Palmeiras, and in that respect I am no different from you”.

Deyverson also took the opportunity to “poke” Carol Portaluppi, daughter of coach Renato Gaúcho: “By the way, where is the daughter of that coach, who had bought an advance ticket for the World Cup? No problem, ok? If it’s going to be sold, I’m sure our fans will want it”.

Regarding Palmeiras’ chances in Abu Dhabi, the striker was short and direct: “In the media, some insist on provoking us, saying that we have no chance […] You can laugh, but don’t disbelieve, no”.