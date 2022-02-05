DI rates with shorter maturities fall sharply, after Copom signals – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on DI rates with shorter maturities fall sharply, after Copom signals – Money Times 7 Views

Central Bank Selic
Shorter interest rate curve prices cooling of interest rate hikes by Copom in upcoming meetings (Image: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino)

The contracts of future interest rates began to decline this Thursday (3)with a more intense downward bias in the shorter yield curve, after signals from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) On the eve.

In the evaluation of LCA Consultingthe day will be negative for the DI interestespecially in the shorter part of the yield curve, which should adjust to the signs of cooling in the rise of the Selic rate in the next Copom meetings.

The yield curve is sensitive to future market expectations about the new levels of the basic interest rate.

At around 10 am, the interbank deposit (DI) rate for January 2023 rose to 11.91%, down 1.77% in the previous adjustment.

The bond maturing in January 2025 rose 10.81%, down 1.46%.

At the same time, the interest futures contract maturing in January 2027 rose to 10.86%, a devaluation of 0.78% compared to the value of Wednesday (2).

On the outside, the tresuariesUS government bonds maturing in 10 years operated up 0.79% in the previous adjustment, with a yield of 1.79% per year.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Bolsonaro nods again to truck drivers and launches credit to lower diesel costs

The Bolsonaro government announced, this Friday (4), a specific credit line from Caixa Econômica Federal …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved