DI rates with shorter maturities fall sharply, after Copom signals – Money Times

The contracts of future interest rates began to decline this Thursday (3)with a more intense downward bias in the shorter yield curve, after signals from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) On the eve.

In the evaluation of LCA Consultingthe day will be negative for the DI interestespecially in the shorter part of the yield curve, which should adjust to the signs of cooling in the rise of the Selic rate in the next Copom meetings.

The yield curve is sensitive to future market expectations about the new levels of the basic interest rate.

At around 10 am, the interbank deposit (DI) rate for January 2023 rose to 11.91%, down 1.77% in the previous adjustment.

The bond maturing in January 2025 rose 10.81%, down 1.46%.

At the same time, the interest futures contract maturing in January 2027 rose to 10.86%, a devaluation of 0.78% compared to the value of Wednesday (2).

On the outside, the tresuariesUS government bonds maturing in 10 years operated up 0.79% in the previous adjustment, with a yield of 1.79% per year.