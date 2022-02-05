Did you see? Moïse case, deaths caused by rains in SP, open crater on Marginal and Pandora puppy found | World

Three men are arrested by the brutal death of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe , in the river. Rains in Grande SP leave more than 30 dead , and 14 municipalities enter a state of emergency. Sewage leak at São Paulo Metro works opens gigantic crater on Marginal Tietê , one of the main roads in the capital of São Paulo. Selic reaches the highest rate in the world of real interest, with 10.75%. Rihanna and A$AP announce pregnancy of the first child. After 45 days, Pandora dog found at the airport where he disappeared.

📧 g1 newsletter: receive a summary with the news of the day in your email

1 of 6 Moise in photo montage with suspects — Photo: Reproduction and REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro Moise in a photo montage with suspects — Photo: Reproduction and REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro

“A person from another country who came to your country to be welcomed. And you are going to kill him because he asked for his salary?”

The phrase was said by the cousin of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, a political refugee in Brazil since 2014, who was brutally killed by a beating on January 24 at a kiosk on Barra da Tijuca beach, in Rio. according to the family, he was the victim of aggression after charging the payment of R$ 200 (equivalent to two nights) that was late. Security footage from the kiosk shows that the fight started after an argument (watch here).

Objects such as a piece of wood and a baseball bat were used against the victim, who was attacked by 5 assailants, according to witnesses. In several moments it is possible to see that the Congolese did not offer resistance while taking blows. His body was found tied to a ladder. The police preventively arrested Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, known as Dezenove; Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, known as Totta; and Fábio Pirineus da Silva, the Beautiful (know who they are). Everyone works on the beach, but none is an employee at the kiosk. The accused deny that they had any intention to kill.

🤓 Read more about the case:

2 of 6 Firefighters find another body this Thursday afternoon (3) after a landslide caused by rain in Franco da Rocha, in Grande SP. — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews Firefighters find another body this Thursday afternoon (3) after a landslide caused by rain in Franco da Rocha, in Greater SP. — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

More than 30 dead and at least 14 municipalities with a state of emergency declared after the heavy rains that started last weekend in the state of São Paulo. The sad balance is the result of climatic phenomena added to the lack of urban planning in the management of risk areas, according to experts. The rains caused landslides, overflowing rivers and flooding.

The city of Franco da Rocha, in Greater São Paulo, was one of the hardest hit. More than a third of the dead were from the municipality, which should receive a transfer of R$ 8 million to contain the impacts of the tragedy. In Greater São Paulo, Arujá, Embu das Artes, Francisco Morato and Osasco also felt the effects of the storms. In the interior, cities like Jaú, Ribeirão Preto and Várzea Paulista were damaged. Babies, children, teenagers and entire families lost their lives.

Crater in the middle of the Marginal

See how it was and how the open crater on Marginal Tietê was

The images are impressive: a hole that grew as more asphalt on the Marginal Tietê collapsed and turned a stretch of a work on Line 6 – Orange of the São Paulo Metro into a huge crater. The reason was the leakage of sewage from a 7.5 kilometer supertunnel. The moment when the waste begins to leak in front of the opening made by the equipment known as “tatuzão” was filmed (watch).

Workers ran for cover and luckily no one was hurt. The impact of the accident was felt on traffic, which turned into chaos. The rotation of vehicles had to be suspended. It took 4,000 m³ of concrete, equivalent to 650 concrete mixer trucks, to plug the hole, but one of the roads on the Marginal, the local lane, has yet to be reopened to cars.

VIDEO : See how the crater grew over the hours

: See how the crater grew over the hours ‘TATTOO’: The 10m high and 109m long equipment ‘swallowed’ by sewage

Changes in the INSS proof of life

Government will sign ordinance that changes rules for proof of life of the INSS

INSS beneficiaries will no longer need to travel to take the proof of life, which is mandatory to avoid fraud. Payment is made to at least 5 million people over the age of 80.

From now on, factors such as renewal of documents, vaccination, voting in elections and even registration of consultations in the SUS will serve for the government to confirm that the person receiving the benefit is alive. See the full list here.

The changes already apply to the birthdays of policyholders that occur from February 3, the date on which the ordinance with new rules was published in the Official Gazette.

Russia-Ukraine Tension Rising

3 of 6 Tension in Ukraine — Photo: Reproduction Tension in Ukraine — Photo: Reproduction

Russian aircraft intercepted by American, British and Norwegian fighter jets in the Baltic Sea and the Barens Sea near the Arctic. That was the mood between NATO member countries and Russia on Friday (4), amid the escalation of tension with the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine by the Russians. NATO says the interception took place after four Russian fighter jets were identified that “had not submitted flight plans and were not communicating with Air Traffic Control”.

The day before, NATO had claimed that Russia was transporting around 30,000 troops, some armored vehicles, tanks, aircraft and modern weapons to Belarus. Military training is being carried out in the region, and the two countries do not hide that the exercises are a response to NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe. For the US, Russia is planning to stage a fake Ukraine attack to justify a Russian invasion of the country, but the Russians deny it.

US operation in Syria

4 of 6 Building targeted by US special operations forces at night against suspected jihadists in northwest Syria. The attack left 13 people dead, including 7 civilians, on February 3, 2022. — Photo: Aaref Watad/AFP A building that was the target of a night attack by US special operations forces against suspected jihadists in northwest Syria. The attack left 13 people dead, including 7 civilians, on February 3, 2022. — Photo: Aaref Watad/AFP

US President Joe Biden announced this week that the head of the Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, died during a US special forces operation in Syria. The attack left 13 dead, including 6 children and 4 women, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH). It was the biggest operation

in the country since the death of the then head of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in 2019. According to the American president, al-Qurayshi would have set off explosive devices when he was surrounded by US Special Forces – detonating the third floor of the building in which he was located. was located. The US claims the action avoided putting civilian lives at risk. Read the report.

Read: Who is Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, head of the Islamic State killed in operation in Syria

The Federal Police concluded that there was a crime when, in a live, President Jair Bolsonaro released confidential information from an investigation. The PF, however, did not indict the president on the grounds that he has privileged jurisdiction. In the live, Bolsonaro mentioned information from a partial report by the PF about a hacker attack on the TSE in 2018 (which did not compromise the electronic voting machines). The president used the data to try to substantiate his unfounded suspicions about the security of the polls.

The crime committed, according to the PF, was the disclosure of a secret. The PF’s conclusions will be delivered to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, responsible for the case. Now, Moraes must forward the PF’s conclusion to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to analyze whether he will denounce the investigated, ask to deepen the investigations or shelve the investigation. In theory, there is also the alternative of Moraes authorizing the PF to ask for the indictment. The Planalto did not want to manifest itself.

📊 Brazil is again the country with the highest real interest rate in the world, with 10.75%. In October of last year, the country was also in the ranking that takes into account the interest charged in 40 countries. The rise comes after the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank to raise the basic interest rate in Brazil. Understand the impact of interest rates on the economy.

Scenographic library dismantled in judgment

The virtual trial of the Court of Justice of Amazonas was real, but the shelf with books piled up behind one of the judges…. It was all scenographic! And the scenario was undone in full judgment. It’s just that the judge leaned the chair in the fake library, behind him, and it fell to the floor. When looking at the chamber and seeing that no one commented anything, the magistrate got up and put everything in its place. It only lasted a few seconds, much less time than if they were real books. Read the report here and watch the video below:

Judge’s scenographic library falls during TJ-AM session

Crying and Fainting: Pandora’s Reunion

After 45 days of a lot of anguish, the family of the puppy Pandora finally found the animal again. She had disappeared at Guarulhos International Airport during a connection between Recife and Navegantes, on December 15th, and was found under a bridge in Terminal 3 by an airport employee on the 30th. The mother of Pandora’s owner , Terezinha Branco Bezerra, was the first person to arrive at the place and fainted when hugging the little dog, who lost 8 kg during the time she was missing.

Crying and fainting: see the moment of the family reunion with the dog Pandora in SP

5 of 6 Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky — Photo: Playback/Instagram/DIGGZY Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky – Photo: Playback/Instagram/DIGGZY

Rumors were true: Barbados’ national heroine is pregnant with her first child. Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky were photographed in New York this past weekend. In December, the billionaire singer came to deny pregnancy rumors, which were met by fans with a flurry of memes: “Is there time to reincarnate in Rihanna’s belly?”

6 of 6 Iemanjá Festival, in Salvador — Photo: Edilton Brito/TV Bahia Feast of Iemanjá, in Salvador — Photo: Edilton Brito/TV Bahia

February 2nd is Iemanjá Day. As in 2021, this year the traditional party in Salvador was canceled because of the increase in Covid cases in Bahia. Recognized as a Cultural Heritage of Salvador since 2020, the party usually attracts a crowd of devotees, practitioners of different religions, as well as tourists.

This time, only members of the terreiro had access to the beach at Rio Vermelho, but even so, from the early hours of Wednesday it was possible to see people offering flowers and small baskets in the sea. Many managed to reach the place where the high point of the party takes place walking along the strip of sand, due to the low tide.