Diesel accumulates high of 4.5% and gasoline declines, says ANP

The price of diesel followed the upward trend this week and is sold at gas stations at R$5,588. According to a survey by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), this value is 0.03% higher than last week’s R$ 5,586.

The average price of fuel at gas stations in the first week of the year was R$ 5,344, so there was an accumulated increase of 4.5% until this week.

Meanwhile, the price of gasoline fell for the second week in a row. A drop of 0.3% was recorded this week, reaching the value of R$ 6,637. But compared to the first week of the year, there was an increase of 0.6%.

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, said today that the bank’s new credit line for truck drivers’ working capital will help the category to bear the cost of diesel. The Caixa Giro Transportes credit anticipates freight costs to drivers by 120 days, at a rate of 1.99% per month.

“Before, these truck drivers took money at 10%, 15% or 20% per month. With the new rate of 1.99% per month, we have the so-called income effect. With that, they have a considerable amount to pay for diesel or make repairs to the truck”, stated Guimarães, at the event ‘Democratizing Access to Credit’, organized by Caixa.

