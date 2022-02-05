Discover the health benefits of sage tea

This tea is an excellent option for those looking to stay hydrated, warm and still ensure several nutrients for their body. Therefore, in this article, you will get to know all the sage tea benefits and how to prepare it. Keep reading and see all about this drink!

Read more: Discover the Benefits of Eating Granola for Breakfast

Learn how to make sage tea

Teas are in the routine of many people, including those who use folk medicine. Natural products are used to extract their benefits and their substances to help achieve health and well-being. So, with sage tea it would be no different. Check out more about it and learn how to prepare it.

benefits of sage

As stated earlier, there are several benefits offered by this herb that are present in the drink made from it. Sage is a source of vitamins A, C and E, in addition to containing minerals such as calcium, iron and magnesium, very important nutrients for our body.

This drink is also widely used for gastrointestinal treatments. Sage helps with digestion and fighting body gas. It also acts against excessive perspiration, against lesions of the mucosa of the mouth and throat. in addition to having anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

How to make sage tea

To make this drink is very simple, taking less than 10 minutes for you to consume this powerful and nutritious tea. Now, see what ingredients are needed and how to prepare sage tea:

1 tablespoon of clean sage leaves;

1 cup of boiling water.

First boil the water, pour it over the sage leaves and smother. Then let it rest for about five minutes off the heat. Then strain the drink and discard the leaves. Finally, just serve the tea and see the results of improving your digestion, the health of your mucous membranes and your immune system. Enjoy!

Usage tips

Finally, this tip is for you to be able to use sage tea also to improve your digestion. For this, drink a cup of this drink, warm, after each meal. To get all the benefits and treat stomach pains, you can drink up to three cups of tea during the day. To treat mouth ulcers or sore throats, simply rinse your mouth and gargle with the drink.