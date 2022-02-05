Discover the real endings of the historical characters of ‘In the Emperor’s Times’ | In the Emperor’s Time

“Our intention has always been to arouse people’s curiosity. Knowing our past to make a better present and future”, comments Thereza Falcão.

Therefore, we ask for the help of historian Sérgio Machado Guimarães to tell the true endings of the characters of our story, the story of the second reign in Brazil. Check out:

After the end of the Paraguayan War, the Emperor fulfilled his desire to see the world by making large international trips: Europe, the United States, the Holy Land and Egypt. Pedro had his health very weakened at the end of the reign by diabetes, which, at that time, did not have the forms of treatment known today. Deposed by the coup that proclaimed the republic, he was exiled in 1889, dying two years later in a modest hotel in Paris.

The Empress accompanied her husband to the end, in exile. There, she died a few months after arriving in Europe, in the city of Porto, Portugal, in the same year, 1889.

Luísa Margarida de Barros Portugal returned to live in France. She met Dom Pedro II on his travels to Europe during the reign and also in exile of the Emperor, already a widower. She died a few months before Pedro. He in December, and she in January 1891, at the age of 74.

Isabel managed to get pregnant and had three children: Pedro, Luís and Antônio. Although she did not reign, she assumed the regency three times on the occasion of her father’s travels. In one of them, she signed the Lei Áurea, which abolished slavery in Brazil, on May 13, 1888. Exiled with the proclamation of the republic, she lived in France, where she died in 1921, at age 75, in Castelo D’Eu, owned by of her husband’s family.

Gastão was the only member of the imperial family who managed to return to Brazil, in 1921, after the revocation of the banning decree by the Republic. He accompanied the repatriation of the Emperor’s and Empress’s remains. The following year, on a new trip to the country, he died on board the ship he was traveling on. He is buried next to Dom Pedro II, Princess Isabel and Tereza Cristina in the mausoleum of the Cathedral of São Pedro de Alcântara, in Petrópolis.

Leopoldina actually had a very short life. After giving birth to four boys, she died at age 24 in Vienna of typhoid fever. The two eldest, Pedro Augusto and Augusto, were then brought to Brazil and raised by their grandparents, prepared for a possible succession to the throne, due to Isabel’s difficulty in getting pregnant. After the proclamation of the republic and exile, Peter Augustus began to show signs of mental disorders, having ended his days in a sanatorium in Austria. During his illness he was examined by the young Sigmund Freud.

Determined not to surrender, the president of Paraguay fled the pursuit of allied troops until he was killed in March 1870 on the banks of the Aquidabã River. His death signaled the end of the conflict, with Paraguay being occupied by the victors for many years. His memory was rehabilitated in the country only in the first decades of the 20th century, during the dictatorship of President Alfredo Stroessner. Currently, his remains are in the Pantheon of Heroes, in the capital Asunción.

After witnessing the death of her companion, Solano López, and her eldest son, Panchito, in Cerro Corá, she was taken by ship to Rio de Janeiro by Brazilian troops. Historians differ on the veracity of the fact that she buried her husband and son with her own hands. From Rio de Janeiro, she returned to Europe, living in Paris until her death, when she was buried in the Père Lachaise cemetery. During the Stroessner dictatorship, his mortal remains were transferred to Asunción. Because she was not officially married to Solano López, the Catholic Church did not allow them to be deposited in the Pantheon, so they were buried in the Recoleta cemetery.