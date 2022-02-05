documents, how to do it, what is the deadline and more questions

Purpose of the Income Tax is to make people prove to the government their earnings and assets

THE Income Tax is a federal tax levied annually on the earnings of individuals and companies.. The declaration takes place in the first months of the year, between the months of March and April. As for the amount to be paid, it varies according to the declared income.

The main objective of the Income Tax is to make people who fit the mandatory rules prove to the Federal Government their earnings and assets from the previous year.

The topic generates many doubts among Brazilians. This occurs when there is no information needed regarding details and ground rules.

What documentation is needed?

The taxpayer needs to gather proof of expenses, earnings and income obtained in 2021, such as health plan expenses, house, vehicles, school and college, child support payments, among others.

In addition, it is important to provide the following information:

Updated bank account data for refund or tax debits;

Name, CPF, degree of kinship of dependents and date of birth;

Updated address;

Copy of the last Individual Income Tax Return (complete) delivered;

Professional activity currently carried out.

Who should declare the Income Tax 2022?

The people required to declare the Income Tax in 2022 are:

Had an annual taxable income above R$28,559.70;

Non-taxable income above R$40,000;

Access to the disposal of assets, stock exchange or similar;

Received an annual value of over R$ 300,000, accounting for all assets;

People who sold real estate;

Workers in rural activities who have an annual income greater than R$ 142,798.50.

What is the difference between IRPF and IRPJ?

Income tax taxation is divided into two categories, they are:

Individual Income Tax (IRPF): this tax is directed to individuals who had an income in 2021 greater than R$ 28,559.70.

Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ): this tax is exclusive to companies, corporations and business groups. The calculation is based on the previous year’s profit, which can be real, assumed or arbitrated.

How do I know if I’m exempt from the declaration?

Some people and companies are exempt from taxation, that is, they are not required to file an income tax return. Here’s who’s exempt:

People who do not meet the mandatory criteria

Dependents whose income and assets have already been listed on the declaration of another individual;

Persons who had possession or ownership of legal assets, when the common assets are already declared by the spouse, provided that the total amount does not exceed R$ 300,000 until December 31 of the year to be declared

People with the following diseases: active tuberculosis, severe heart disease, malignant neoplasm, severe nephropathy, AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), irreversible and disabling paralysis, advanced Paget’s disease, ankylosing spondyloarthrosis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, leprosy, contamination from radiation, severe liver disease, blindness (including monocular) and mental alienation.

What is the deadline to declare?

Traditionally, the deadline is 60 days, starting on March 1st and ending on April 30th.

6. How to make the IR declaration?

The Federal Revenue provides both individuals and companies with free and online programs for filing income tax returns. Here’s the step-by-step guide for those who want to prepare the IR by computer:

1st: Access the IRS website

2nd: Select the option to install the Meu Imposto de Renda program and fill it out online in the e-CAC

3rd: At the end of the process, check all the information provided

4th Select the tax regime and check the tax payable or refunded. If everything is correct, send the declaration by clicking on the “Deliver Declaration” button.

Declaration via My Income Tax app:

1st Download the Meu Imposto de Renda app from the app store on your smartphone

2º Once installed, click on send “Create new declaration”

3rd Fill in the open fields

4th Check if everything is right and send your statement.