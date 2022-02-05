dollar closes higher, at R$ 5.322, but has a loss; Stock market goes up

Today the dollar closed up 0.5%, quoted at R$ 5.322 on sale. Yesterday’s value was lower, closing at R$5.295 and, even so, the US currency recorded its fourth consecutive week of losses against the real. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the day up 0.49%, at 112,244.94 points. Thus, the variation of the week had an increase of 0.3%.

This is because the dollar is in the process of devaluation abroad, while signs from the US labor market show recovery from the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic and warn of the possible termination of monetary aid due to the coronavirus.

Compared to last week, the dollar fell by 1.26%. Compared to January, the US currency rose by 0.3% and, compared to 2021, fell by 4.55%.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Fourth week of devaluation

The dollar closed today a weekly retreat of 1.26%, the fourth consecutive, after ending last Friday in R$ 5,392 in the sale. So far in the year, the US currency has fallen by almost 5% against the real.

Part of the markets attributed the recent devaluation of the US currency to softer comments from some officials at the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, regarding its impending cycle of interest rate hikes.

They said earlier in the week that it was clearly time for the central bank to start removing economic support, but said the exact pace and timing of those moves would depend on what happens to inflation and the broader economy.

Increases in U.S. borrowing rates are generally viewed as positive for the dollar, but Citi strategists said in a report that the higher carry — the return obtained from interest rate differentials — offered by some emerging-market currencies, such as the real, has been a cushion against expectations of tighter monetary policy in the world’s largest economy.

“While the carry factor typically doesn’t work well in times of heightened risk aversion or rate hikes (in the US), performance (emerging currencies) in January was surprisingly robust,” the US lender said, noting Brazil as an “opportunity”.

domestic scenario

On Wednesday, at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting, the Central Bank of Brazil raised the Selic rate by 1.5 percentage points for the third time in a row, as expected, to 10.75% per annum, increasing the returns offered by Brazilian currency forward exchange rate contracts.

Dan Kawa, CIO of TAG Investimentos, attributed part of the devaluation of the dollar to the rise in the Selic, but also sees “the recent positive movement in local assets as one-off and helped by short-term flows, amid prices, valuations and technical position more constructive”.

In a blog post, he added that he has “enormous doubts regarding the continuity of these movements”, citing domestic fiscal noises.

The main source of concern for investors has been a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) presented by a deputy allied with Palácio Planalto to authorize cuts in fuel taxes, which could generate an annual loss of up to 54 billion reais for the Union. , according to calculations by the Ministry of Economy.

(With Reuters)