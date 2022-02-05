The minimum wage was readjusted to R$ 1,212.00 as of January 1st, therefore, it is necessary to register the readjustment in eSocial Doméstico.

Domestic eSocial and the new minimum wage 2022

Provisional Measure No. 1,091/2021, of December 30, 2021, readjusted the value of the minimum wage to R$ 1,212.00 as of January 1, 2022, therefore, this update must be made on eSocial. Check out the main questions and how to register the adjustment in eSocial Doméstico, according to official information from eSocial.

Who is entitled to the readjustment?

According to official information, domestic employees who receive a minimum wage must have their employment contracts amended on eSocial to include the new value of R$ 1,212.00. To the employees who receive a salary higher than the minimum, the readjustment must follow the stipulation between employer and employee in the employment contract. Thus, it can take place on another date and with another percentage, depending on what was contracted, informs eSocial on its official platform.

Does eSocial Doméstico apply the adjustment automatically?

As the eSocial website informs, the salary change is not made automatically by the system, and must be carried out by the employer, before closing the payroll for the month. However, it is important to pay attention to cases of vacation.

eSocial points out that in cases of vacation the employer must first make the salary change and only then register the vacation, so that the new amounts are considered in the receipt and in the payroll.

If the employee is enjoying his vacation on January 1, starting in December, the change must be made with the effective start date after his return to work. Don’t worry, the system will apply the adjustment normally on the January sheet.

How to register the adjustment in eSocial Doméstico?

According to official information, you can choose one of the following ways:

Using the Salary Adjustment Wizard

The link can be found on the eSocial main screen, in the “Quick Access” menu. The tool is simple and direct and only requests the data necessary for the readjustment, informs the official platform of the eSocial system.

Through the virtual assistant

Click on the icon at the bottom of the page. Ask the assistant: “adjust salary”. The readjustment will be done directly in the conversation.

Through the Domestic eSocial App

In the app you will find the salary adjustment functionality, simple and easy. The App is available for Android and iOS and can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and the App Store. For more information, visit the system’s official website and be sure to make the necessary adjustments.