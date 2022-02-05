Dutch trawler trawler throws 100,000 dead fish onto shore

The Dutch-owned trawler FV Margiris, the second largest fishing vessel in the world, has dumped more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic Ocean off the French coast.

French Sea Minister Annick Girardin called the images of the dead fish – which formed a floating carpet of carcasses – “shocking” and called on the national fisheries surveillance authority to launch an investigation.

Virginijus Sinkevicius, the European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, also said he was looking for “exhaustive information and evidence on the case”.

The fish spill, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, was caused by a break in the trawler’s net, said the fishing industry group Pelagic Freezer-Trawler Association (PFA), which represents the vessel’s owner. In a statement, the group called the situation a “very rare occurrence”.

Thousands of dead fish on the French coast as a result of an unsuccessful trawler © SEA SHEPHERD / AFP

“According to EU law, the occurrence was recorded in the ship’s logbook and reported to the authorities of the ship’s flag state, Lithuania,” he said.

The French arm of activist group Sea Shepherd has for the first time published footage of the fish spill, showing the ocean surface covered in a dense layer of blue whiting, a subspecies of cod, used to produce, among other things, fish oil and meal.

This group said the spill involved more than 100,000 fish and covered an area of ​​about 3,000 square meters (32,300 square feet).

Trawlers like the Margiris use trawls more than a kilometer in length and process the fish in onboard factories, a practice heavily criticized by environmentalists.

After protests by activists, the Margiris was forced to leave Australian waters in 2012. The vessel was priced to carry 18,000 tonnes of sea fish, but was banned by then Environment Minister and Labor Tony Burke following protests. public.

Traffic data from marinetraffic.com on Friday showed that the vessel, which is owned by Dutch company Parlevilleet & Van der Plas and sails under the Lithuanian flag, was still engaged in fishing activities off the French coast.