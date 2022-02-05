Dutch trawler trawler throws 100,000 dead fish onto shore

The Dutch-owned trawler FV Margiris, the second largest fishing vessel in the world, has dumped more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic Ocean off the French coast.

French Sea Minister Annick Girardin called the images of the dead fish – which formed a floating carpet of carcasses – “shocking” and called on the national fisheries surveillance authority to launch an investigation.

Virginijus Sinkevicius, the European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, also said he was looking for “exhaustive information and evidence on the case”.

The fish spill, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, was caused by a break in the trawler’s net, said the fishing industry group Pelagic Freezer-Trawler Association (PFA), which represents the vessel’s owner. In a statement, the group called the situation a “very rare occurrence”.

“According to EU law, the occurrence was recorded in the ship’s logbook and reported to the authorities of the ship’s flag state, Lithuania,” he said.

