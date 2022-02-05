‘Dying Light 2’ has an apocalyptic world made for good exploration and combat; but it lacked refinement; g1 played | games

We always hear that “the night is young” and that anything can happen. In “Dying Light 2: Stay Human”, on the other hand, the night will be the biggest nightmare for the player, who will need to find a safe place to wait for daybreak. That’s because in this post-apocalyptic world dominated by zombies and other monstrosities, it is during the night that the undead are at their most agitated and the strongest and most powerful species of these freaks come out to hunt, and of course you are the main course.

And it is obvious that, to make the challenge even greater, the game from the Polish studio Techland features missions that take place at night precisely to increase the challenge of surviving in this world of the future. The strongest enemies that appear in the moonlight cannot be defeated easily and the only alternative is to flee for your life — and the despair at hearing the screams of hordes of monsters behind you is desperate.

‘Dying Light 2: Stay Human’: Game trailer

In the story of the sequel to “Diyng Light”, released in 2015, which arrives this Friday (4) for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, an extremely contagious virus has infected almost the entire population of the planet, turning everyone into zombies. It’s not an original plot, but it works well to set the mood for this universe. The map is open and dense, allowing for a robust exploration in search of resources and improvements like perhaps never seen before in a game with zombies. This is the strong point of the new game: having a scenario full of things to do and with a lot to discover in a true “sandbox” (game genre where the player can do almost anything they want like “GTA”, “Just Cause” or “Minecraft”, for example). However, the story told through the main quests is not so exciting. This is not surprising since other Techland titles like “Dead Island”, also about zombie infestation, didn’t have the ending as a strong point. What stood out was the combat and the fight for survival.

The promise of over 500 hours of gameplay content, including main quests, side quests, and exploration as we try to survive the undead infestations is audacious enough, but it delivers. As in the first game, the first-person view, focusing on the fast movement of parkour and combats with melee weapons (sticks, clubs, machetes, etc.), combined with a great visual detail of this world, are the positive points. Referring many times to the old game “Mirror’s Edge”, you’ll make big jumps, hang on the edges of buildings, do somersaults, slide through cables attached to great heights and many other actions that give that butterflies in the stomach. Everything as if it were your point of view.

Beaten story, amazing world

As Aiden, a kind of survivor of this virus that turns everyone into zombies, you must go in search of your sister who would be alive somewhere. At the same time, because the character has the virus in his body, during the night, he can start to turn into an undead, and he needs to run desperately to find a source of UV light, which can prevent this mutation. In fact, throughout the game, in the moments of pursuit, it is only this blue illuminated point that will save the player, in addition to the sunlight at dawn. They work as a type of poison for certain enemies.

One of the monsters that will chase you at night in 'Dying Light 2' — Photo: Disclosure/Techland

The day and night cycle is very important and you need to keep an eye on the clock. During the day, there are zombies in the streets, but they are weak and can be easily eliminated. Using your parkour skills, staying above rooftops helps you avoid unnecessary confrontations. But if you’re not discreet, these zombies will go on a deadly chase and manage to climb buildings in search of your fresh meat.

During the night, the most powerful monsters come out of the woodwork and will relentlessly pursue Aiden if he’s hanging around in the street. There’s no way they can be eliminated, so running for your life is the only alternative behind a UV light source or sheltered shelter. In addition to the scary screams, on-screen indicators keep showing how close they are to you.

So, is it better to just go out during the day and sleep at night? No. Skilled players will want to explore specific spots on the map that serve as nests for monsters that can only be accessed at night. During the day, the zombies are active inside away from the sun. At night, they go out hunting and it’s a chance to invade these places and get very rare items that will give Aiden good advantages. These perks include better attachments and weapons, and items that unlock new abilities. And, as said, the main and side quests usually end at night precisely to cause a feeling of despair while you need to escape the monsters. Hearing the sound of them screaming behind you is nightmare-worthy.

Combat and RPG elements

When you need to fight, Diyng Light 2’s combat works very well. Because they are in this first-person view using parkour movements, they present a lot of intensity. In addition to using the weapons you find along the way (and you can improve them as you find scrap and other items), parkour skills allow you, for example, to use enemies to get momentum and give a beautiful flying to the opponent that is right in front of you. . It is worth noting that, in addition to the undead, in this lawless world, where the survivors have organized themselves into small communities, there are armed groups that want to dominate territories. They are quite dangerous and use the same weapons as Aiden to attack. Against them, combat reflexes are quite important to win.

Using parkour to move around, the game features an immense city full of content — Photo: Disclosure/Techland

Over the course of the game, skills are improved as you find special items at night, engage in combat, or purchase upgrades from shops scattered throughout the city within small fortified villages. You can barter what you collect along the way and help these small groups of survivors grow and improve their lives. And as you improve what Aiden can do, you can take on larger groups of opponents and manage to reach hard-to-reach places. Therefore, the exploration in the game was very well crafted and is the great highlight.

Collecting resources for crafting items is another element that makes the player explore the city. The system is simple for even the most novice to create health potions and weapon upgrades. In fact, they are finite: use them too much and they lose their function. All the more reason to explore and find more powerful weapons. Like some RPGs, weapons have levels and you’ll want to find the rarest and strongest ones to use.

The city was very well built to provide the exploration required by the game, as well as being incredibly detailed. There are tall buildings, lower houses, crops where you can find resources, bridges, ropes and much more. All with that end-of-the-world tone with plants dominating the buildings, abandoned cars on the streets and much more.

On the other hand, as much as the visual and game content work is very well done and makes everything a lot of fun, the technical part leaves something to be desired. Many bugs were found throughout the adventure. Among the most common are crashes and the game ending alone — this in the middle of a mission, forcing you to restart the game and start all over again. Another mistake that happened was crossing and getting stuck in a wall or falling into an infinite hole, also needing to restart the game. These are flaws that bother and affect the quality of the game, but they can be fixed with a later update. A game so beautiful and with so much content didn’t deserve to have these kinds of problems.

Zombies will give the player work in 'Dying Light 2' — Photo: Disclosure/Techland

Still, in the new generation video games (Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5), there are three visual options. Resolution mode prioritizes 4K definition images. The quality mode puts more elements on the screen and ray tracing for more accurate shadows, but leaves the visuals quite blurry. I felt like I needed glasses. The performance mode reduces the resolution but prioritizes a rate of 60 frames per second, making the movement more fluid. It would be perfect for this kind of action-packed game, but apparently the visual quality loses a lot. In the test, it was chosen to play in higher resolution mode.