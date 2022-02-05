Eduardo Bolsonaro associates Metro crater with the hiring of women by concessionaires; company repudiates video | São Paulo

The company Acciona, which is part of the concessionaire that works on Line 6-Orange of the São Paulo Metro, released a note repudiating a video that relates the accident that occurred last Tuesday (1st) with a company policy for hiring of women.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) shared the video on social media with misogynistic and sexist statements.

O filho do presidente da República, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), postou no Twitter o vídeo que relaciona a cratera provocada por um acidente envolvendo o tatuzão das obras da linha do Metrô na Marginal Tietê com uma entrevista em que Stefania Riciulli, coordenadora de comunicação da Acciona, which advocates hiring women in the company.

“I always try to hire women”, but for what reason? Are men a worse engineer? When meritocracy gives way to an ideology without scientific proof, the result is usually not the best. Always choose the best professional, regardless of your color, sex, ethnicity, etc. Eduardo Bolsonaro on the social networks.

The company released a disapproval statement, saying it considers the video “misogynistic” and “disrespectful”.

“ACCIONA, as a company that has respect for diversity as one of the pillars of its ESG policy, deeply regrets the content of this video message that circulates on social networks. The company considers the content misogynistic and extremely disrespectful to our employees”, said the company.

“ACCIONA has special programs to encourage the hiring of women, including in the construction sector, and is proud of its professionals. The company is studying the legal measures applicable to the case.”

The Institute of Engineering also released a note of repudiation of the video “which demoralizes employees of a company that works in the works of Line-6 ​​Orange of the Metro” and classified it as a “disservice to society”:

“The Engineering Institute, an entity that has brought together the good practice of the profession in Brazil for 105 years, expresses its total rejection of the video that demoralizes women who work at Acciona, the company responsible for the work on Line 6 of the Metro.

It is unacceptable for this type of message to be shared by anyone. It is a disservice to society, to evolution and a real DISRESPECT and DISCRIMINATION to the professionals involved, whether engineers or not.

The Engineering Institute, through its Committee for Valuing Women in Engineering and Technology, asks for respect. This is the essential ingredient in building a better future in any sphere of society.”

Subway work collapses, opens a crater and blocks traffic on Marginal Tietê, in SP

A crater opened up on Marginal Tietê after the asphalt gave way next to the work on the Metro Line 6-Orange, on Marginal Tietê, in Freguesia do Ó, in the North Zone of São Paulo, on Tuesday (1st).

There were no injuries. Two employees who had contact with the water that gushed from the accident were rescued by firefighters.

What is known about the collapse in the construction of the Metro on the Marginal Tietê in São Paulo

The collapse took place around 9 am, before Ponte do Piqueri, towards Ayrton Senna, next to a dug well built between the future Santa Marina and Freguesia do Ó stations. Over the course of the morning, the hole grew in size.

According to the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Paulo José Galli, a leak in a sewer gallery caused the accident. According to Galli, the ground probably did not support the weight of the gallery, which passed 3 meters above the machine known as “tatuzão” and ended up breaking.

Video shows the beginning of the leak in the subway work