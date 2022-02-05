Eduardo Bolsonaro says subway crater is to blame for hiring women

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) released a sexist video on his social media in which he relates the hiring of women to the crater disaster on Line 6-Orange of the São Paulo Metro.

The relationship made by the son of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), involves an interview in which Stefania Riciulli, communications coordinator at Acciona, who is part of the concessionaire that works on Line 6-Orange of the Metro, which defends the contract of women in the company.

Credit: RecordTVEduardo Bolsonaro associates the crater of the São Paulo Metro with the hiring of women

“’I always try to hire women,’ but why? Are men a worse engineer? When meritocracy gives way to an ideology without scientific proof, the result is usually not the best. Always choose the best professional, regardless of your color, sex, ethnicity, etc.

“I always try to hire women”, but for what reason? Are men a worse engineer? When meritocracy gives way to an ideology without scientific proof, the result is not usually the best Always choose the best professional, regardless of your color, gender, ethnicity, etc. pic.twitter.com/IGWvpa1Ys7 — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) February 4, 2022

The company released a statement of repudiation, stating that it considers the video “misogynistic” and “disrespectful”.

“ACCIONA, as a company that has respect for diversity as one of the pillars of its ESG policy, deeply regrets the content of this video message that circulates on social networks. The company considers the content misogynistic and extremely disrespectful to our female employees,” the company said.

“ACCIONA has special programs to encourage the hiring of women, including in the construction sector, and is proud of its professionals. The company is studying the legal measures applicable to the case.”

The Engineering Institute also released a note of repudiation of the video “which demoralizes employees of a company that works in the works of Line-6 ​​Orange do Metrô” and classified it as a “disservice to society”:

“The Institute of Engineering, an entity that has brought together the good practice of the profession in Brazil for 105 years, expresses its total rejection of the video that demoralizes women who work at Acciona, the company responsible for the work on Line 6 of the Metro.

It is unacceptable for this type of message to be shared by anyone. It is a disservice to society, to evolution and a real DISRESPECT and DISCRIMINATION to the professionals involved, whether engineers or not.

The Engineering Institute, through its Committee for Valuing Women in Engineering and Technology, asks for respect. This is the essential ingredient in building a better future in any sphere of society.”

In social networks, netizens were outraged by the misogynist speech of the parliamentarian: