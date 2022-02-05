Eduardo Saverin loses BRL 22 billion and is no longer the richest man in Brazil: see who the new leader is – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Facebook Eduardo Saverin/Reproduction Eduardo Saverin is one of the co-founders of Facebook

Entrepreneur Eduardo Saverin is no longer the richest man in Brazil after Meta – the former Facebook – suffered a drop in more than 25% of its shares in recent days. Due to the reduction in market indices, Saverin lost more than BRL 22 billion and the place was once again taken by businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, from Ambev, with a net worth of BRL 85.08 billion. Saverin has BRL 70 billion.

The drop in Facebook users and Apple’s privacy policy caused Meta to lose more than R$1 trillion in the market, reinforcing rumors that the social network is in crisis.

With the fall in values, who also lost a lot of money was the American Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the company, who was left behind in the ranking of the 10 richest men on the planet. He lost BRL 158 billion of his equity due to the 25% drop in Meta shares.

On the internet, users have been bothered by the fact that they are being tracked all the time, added to the huge data leak on the platform a few years ago, increasing distrust among internet users and also among advertisers on Facebook, which tried to reverse the situation with a rebranding (change of company name or logo).