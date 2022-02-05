Eduardo Saverin loses position of richest Brazilian after Facebook fall – Link

Eduardo Saverin, Brazilian co-founder of Facebook

In addition to causing a loss of $252 billion in Facebook’s market value, the company’s latest financial results have impacted large fortunes for billionaires. Eduardo Saverin, Brazilian co-founder of Facebook, lost US$ 4.3 billion this Thursday, 3, which made his net worth plummet to US$ 13.3 billion, according to a ranking by Forbes magazine. With that, Saverin lost the position of richest Brazilian, now occupied by Jorge Paulo Lemann, with US$ 16 billion.

The fall of Facebook is the result of the financial statement presented by the company on the night of last Wednesday, 2nd. After growing uninterruptedly for the last 18 years, reaching almost all corners of the world, Mark Zuckerberg’s company showed signs of stagnation for the last 18 years. first time in the last quarter of 2021. According to the document, Facebook lost about 500 thousand daily users globally in the last three months of last year – the number went from 1.93 billion to 1.92 billion. On Thursday, the company closed the day with a 26% drop in its shares.

Saverin was a colleague of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Harvard University. They founded the social network in 2004, when they were still in college, with three other classmates. After a millionaire deal with Mark Zuckerberg, the Brazilian entered the investment market. Most of Saverin’s fortune, however, comes from his participation in the social network.

In addition to Saverin, the other Facebook founders felt the impact of the results on their fortunes. Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion on Thursday, bringing his net worth to $85 billion. Dustin Moskovitz’s fortune shrank by $3.9 billion to $14.5 billion.

Hard times

Facebook’s decline appears to be a consequence of Facebook’s loss of relevance among young people. It’s a problem acknowledged by the company’s founder and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg. “TikTok is already a big competitor and it also continues to grow at a very fast pace,” the executive said on Wednesday at an investor conference.

Despite the drop in daily users, Facebook grew its monthly active user base on the group’s platforms (MAUs), registering 2.91 billion, up 4% compared to the same period in 2020 – but not enough to please the financial market, which was expecting the figure of 2.95 billion.

Not even the metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg’s bet on the company’s future business model, gave positive signs: the division, which debuted in a separate spotlight on the company’s balance sheets, recorded a loss of US$ 3.3 billion in operations in the last quarter of 2021. In practice, this means that what is billed with virtual and augmented reality products still doesn’t pay the bills of the new division.

Further increasing dissatisfaction with investors, Meta, Facebook’s holding company, projects that 2022 should be more difficult, negatively impacting the group’s performance. The factors that should hold back growth are inflation, whose price rises are felt around the world, and logistical problems, both of which affect the circulation of ad sales on platforms.

In addition, the company said in the balance sheet that it expects to see more headwinds “both from the increased race for people’s time and the shift in engagement across our video apps, such as Reels, which generate lower revenue than the news feed and the Stories”.